Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray's Big Statement on X-Factor Clippers Player
When fans think of the LA Clippers, they think of Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Ivica Zubac, and Norman Powell. However, there's one underrated bench player on the team who's been causing a plethora of problems for the Denver Nuggets.
That player is none other than Nicolas Batum.
Through three games in the playoffs, Batum is averaging 9.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks on 52.9% shooting from the field and 52.9% shooting from the three-point range. After the Clippers dominated the Nuggets on Thursday night, both Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray gave massive praise to Batum.
“He’s a great player," Jokic said. "Think people forget how good he is. He’s definitely a threat from the three-point lineand so versatile defensively and so smart that helps them a lot.”
Jamal Murray, in particular, believes that Batum is the X-Factor for the Clippers.
"Batum is crazy," Murray said. "I don’t know how old he is, but he shoots good threes and spaces really well and footwork imressed. You don’t really expect that from somebody...how old is he? 36. Damn. Wow. Yeah, his activity, his inoculated ability, we have to take him away. He’s been an X-factor in my opinion."
Nicolas Batum is the perfect Swiss army knife, not just for the Clippers, but for any championship-contending team. He's able to shoot threes, guard multiple positions, play backup big, and is one of the smartest players in the league.
The Denver Nuggets face off against the LA Clippers on Saturday afternoon at 6:00 p.m. EST.
