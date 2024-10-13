Rick Carlisle shares his thought on Indiana Pacers owner Herb Simon ahead of Hall Of Fame enshrinement
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers owner Herb Simon is headed into the Naismith Basketball Hall Of Fame this weekend. He's been the owner of the Pacers and Indiana Fever franchises for over four decades.
Simon, 89, is the longest-tenured owner in NBA history. He purchased the Pacers franchise in 1983 and has been the governor ever since. His son Steven is now the alternate governor for the franchise, and his brother Melvin was a part of the original purchase in the 1980s.
The team owner was recognized for his Hall Of Fame membership during a Purdue University vs North Carolina State University Final Four game earlier this year. "It's incredible. I thought it was a mistake," Simon joked of the Hall Of Fame honor. "I've never blocked a shot, I've never dunked it... to be in that [contributor] category made me so proud."
Later this weekend, Larry Bird, Reggie Miller, and Tamika Catchings will be the official presenters for Simon's Hall Of Fame enshrinement. On Saturday, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle discussed what Simon has meant to both the organization and the city of Indianapolis.
"He's one of the most special people that I've ever come across in my life. He's such a humble person, I know he feels like he doesn't deserve this. But he really does," Carlisle said. "Because of the longevity, because of the history of everything that he and the franchise have stood for.
"And also the fact that he's the longest tenured governor in NBA history. That is a phenomenal distinction," Carlisle continued. "Showing no signs of slowing down. A man of great integrity, great purpose. His family are amazing people. So I'm happy for all of them, and sorry I can't be there."
In recent years, Simon has been a part of several developments and renovations that have taken place in downtown Indianapolis. He has kept the team in one place and changed the city for the better.
"Very well deserving," Pacers center Myles Turner shared of Simon's honor earlier this year. "He really boosted [the franchise] to what it is... I'm excited that him and his family get that honor."
Simon was named a Finalist for the Hall Of Fame in the contributor category during All-Star weekend in Indianapolis. This weekend, it becomes official.
"You just look around, a lot of the structures in the city, a lot of the significant philanthropic adventures are all rooted in the Simon family," Carlisle said. "And in many cases, they do it anonymously. It's just a very unique family led by a very unique man."
The enshrinement ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday.
