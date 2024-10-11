T.J. McConnell still creating a chip on his shoulder after contract extension with Indiana Pacers
INDIANAPOLIS — For one reason or another, T.J. McConnell has always played with a chip on his shoulder.
He went undrafted in 2015 and had to prove himself to even make an NBA roster. He then had to fight to become a starter, then again to showcase his value ahead of his first free agency in 2019. That's when he joined his current team, the Indiana Pacers, but he still wasn't projected to be in the team's rotation with Malcolm Brogdon and Aaron Holiday in the fold.
The veteran guard earned a role on that team, and he kept it for a few years. Last season, though. he once again had to fight his way into playing time. With Tyrese Haliburton and Andrew Nembhard ready to take off, McConnell started the season out of the rotation, and that led to some tough conversations with head coach Rick Carlisle.
That put another chip on McConnell's shoulder, and by the end of the campaign he was a vital piece for the blue and gold again. He led the NBA's top-scoring bench and averaged career-high scoring numbers.
This offseason, Indiana felt that they needed to keep McConnell around. Beyond leading the most potent second unit in the association, McConnell can play the up-tempo style that the Pacers hope to execute for 48 minutes. When Tyrese Haliburton is off the floor, Indiana is still flying around with McConnell running the show.
McConnell was in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, his hometown, when a contract extension with the Pacers came together in August. Four more years and almost $45 million dollars, if he plays out the entire deal with the blue and gold. It's a massive commitment for both sides, yet it made all the sense in the world.
It was a special day for McConnell when he signed the deal. He was surrounded by family. Oddly enough, the deal puts McConnell in a place he's rarely been in the NBA — he has security. His role is obvious and important, he's under contract for five years in total, and his team is a contender. There's less to prove for the 32-year old entering his 10th season.
And yet, as McConnell is speaking with reporters during training camp, you wouldn't know that he's in perhaps the best spot of his career. "No, I feel like I need to have that chip on my shoulder, whether I'm in the rotation or not. Just to stay sane, just to be me," McConnell said if anything has changed now that he has a known, obvious role. "I don't think I can ever lose that chip. It's kind of what got me here, and it's certainly what's kept me here."
That mentality has taken the Arizona product far. When he lost his starting spot in Philadelphia, McConnell worked hard to up his efficiency. When he changed teams and came to Indiana, he instantly raised his passing ability. Since then, his scoring has continued to improve, as has his outside shot.
Things have changed for McConnell. He's smaller for an NBA player yet is still effective, and he's a critical leader off the court for the Pacers, too. He takes a young player under his wing seemingly every year, from Andrew Nembhard to Ben Sheppard and beyond. "It's a natural thing for him. He's taking a lot of guys [under his wing]," Carlisle said. "T.J.'s story, T.J.'s experience is something that all these guys can benefit from. He's an undrafted guy that's carved his way into a real big time niche in the NBA. So, if I was a young guy, I'd be willing to hang around, too."
So far, the Pacers' competitiveness in training camp has stood out to McConnell. He's always a major part in that. He takes every moment seriously on the court yet is as lighthearted as they come off of it. That balance makes him a beloved teammate.
Things are moving quicker for Indiana thanks to all of their continuity, and McConnell is a big piece of that. The chip on his shoulder, one that he's creating himself, is keeping him on track after a major campaign and offseason.
Even though there is less financial or playing time motivations for McConnell, he isn't having trouble manufacturing that edge. "There's a sense of security. And it's a good thing, because this is where I want to be. But it's not a comfort thing, where I'm like, 'Oh, I'm good'," McConnell said. "I [get] to be here long term, which is what I wanted. And now as a team, you move forward, and you want to see what you did last year, and that's what I'm immersing myself into."
So far, McConnell is averaging 9.0 points and 4.0 assists per game in the preseason. He has picked up right where he left off and hopes to keep pushing despite well-earned security.
