Is Jamal Murray Playing vs Pacers? Nuggets Reveal Final Injury Report
The Indiana Pacers will get set to take on the Denver Nuggets for their 56th game of the 2024-25 season. The Pacers will have their hands full tonight as they get set to host one of the best teams in the league.
Indiana has been on a roll since the calendar flipped to 2025, and they'll look to continue that on Monday. However, the Nuggets will be as healthy as they've been all season long, as they'll have their star guard Jamal Murray for tonight's game.
Murray has been upgraded from probable to active.
He landed on the injury report due to due to left knee inflammation. He has only missed one game since the start of the new year and has been cleared to play.
He's averaged 26.9 points on 54.5 percent shooting (including 45.7 percent from three on 7.0 3PA/G), 6.4 assists, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.2 steals over 36.1 minutes per game over his last 10 outings.
The last time he was on the court, he was pretty solid against the Los Angeles Lakers. In that outing, he recorded 19 points, six assists, three rebounds, and two steals in 36 minutes of action.
In the season, Murray is averaging 21.2 points per game, 3.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from three in 50 games and 36.0 minutes of action.
Monday's game will be the first time the Pacers will play the Nuggets. This is the first of two meetings in this non-conference matchup.
Both teams sit in a great position in their respective conference. The Pacers sit as the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, and the Nuggets sit as the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.
The Pacers are 16-9 in home games. Indiana ranks fourth in the NBA with 28.9 assists per game. Tyrese Haliburton leads the Pacers, averaging 8.6.
The Nuggets have gone 17-11 away from home. Denver is the NBA leader in inside scoring, averaging 59.2 points per game in the paint this season. Nikola Jokic leads the team with 16.6 points per game in the paint.
Both teams have been great in their last 10 games. Denver is 9-1 in their last 10 games, and the Pacers are 7-3, averaging 120.7 points per game.
