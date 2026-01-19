How To Watch Indiana Pacers-Philadelphia 76ers, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

The Pacers should be well-rested as they continue a five-game road trip that got off to a dreadful start in Detroit on Saturday. On the heels of a win over New Orleans, head coach Rick Carlisle gave Pascal Siakam, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith and TJ McConnell the night off and the remaining Pacers were boat-raced, falling behind 24-2 in a 121-78 loss. The scoring output was Indiana’s lowest in a game since 2018.

Among players who have been starting most games, only center Jay Huff and wing Johnny Furphy were present. Huff picked up three quick fouls, ended up playing just over 13 minutes and scored three points less than 24 hours after finishing with 29 points and nine boards inthe win over the Pelicans. Furphy scored just five points and was a team-worst minus-34 in under 25 minutes of action in the loss.

The Pacers will play in Boston, Oklahoma City and Atlanta following this stop in Philly, so they’ll be a significant underdog in all of the contests but are playing their best basketball of the season.

The 76ers are reaching the halfway point of their season and are running sixth in the tightly-packed East, entering this one two games back of the third-place Knicks and four up on the 10th-place Hawks.

Philadelphia opened a six-game homestand with a 117-115 loss to Cleveland on Friday, squandering a fourth-quarter edge. This is the second in a stretch that has the 76ers home for nine of their 10 remaining January games. Joel Embiid led his team in scoring for the third time in six games last time out and is enjoying his most productive stretch after spending the first few months looking to get his knees healthy.

Vitals - How to Watch Pacers at 76ers

Game date, time and location: Monday, Jan. 19, 7:10 p.m. EST, Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana (Pacers), NBC Sports Philadelphia (76ers)

Radio: 1070 The Fan (Pacers), WPEN (76ers)

Pacers look to bounce back from dreadful 43-point defeat

Philadelphia is just 17-15 vs. Eastern Conference foes. The Pacers are 7-21 against East opponents. They’ve lost 17 of 19 on the road.

This is the second matchup of the season between these teams. Philadelphia won at home vs. Indiana on Dec. 13 115-105 behind 39 points from Embiid, which remains his season-high scoring output. Embiid got to the free-throw line for 18 attempts in a game that didn’t feature Tyrese Maxey. Nesmith was out for the Pacers, who were led by Siakam’s 20 points.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: 76ers -6.5 (-115) Pacers +6.5 (-105)

Moneyline: 76ers -258, Pacers +210

Total: 226.5 (Over -115, Under -105)

PROJECTED STARTERS

76ERS

F Paul George

F Dominick Barlow

C Joel Embiid

G Tyrese Maxey

G VJ Edgecombe

PACERS

F Aaron Nesmith

F Pascal Siakam

C Jay Huff

G Andrew Nembhard

G Johnny Furphy

INJURY REPORT

76ERS

Joel Embiid: Questionable - Left Knee Injury Management

Paul George: Questionable - Left Knee Injury Management

Kelly Oubre Jr.: Available- Left Knee Injury Recovery - Brace

Jared McCain: Doubtful - G League (On Assignment)

Johni Broome: Doubtful - G League (On Assignment)

Marlon Beauchamp: Doubtful - G League (Two-way)

PACERS

Bennedict Mathurin: Out - Right Thumb Sprain

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Right Achilles Tendon tear

Obi Toppin: Out - Right Foot Stress Fracture

Ethan Thompson: Doubtful - G League (Two-way)

Taelon Peter: Doubtful - G League (Two-way)

Kam Jones: Doubtful - G League (On Assignment)

QUOTABLE

76ers wing Paul George on playing off the ball more with Tyrese Maxey: "I think I’m still trying to learn that. Through my career I’ve been used to having the ball, being the primary ball-handler, the primary facilitator, so I’m still learning, trying to find the rhythm…Obvioulsy, they look towards me for offensive punch, and that’s a chance for me to have a couple more opportunities offensively."

