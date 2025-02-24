Rick Carlisle Offers Blunt Take on Bennedict Mathurin Starting For Pacers
The Indiana Pacers continued their winning ways on Sunday when they defeated the Los Angeles Clippers in their non-conference matchup, 129-111. The Pacers were in control of the game from the second half on and did not look back.
The Pacers were in complete control of the game as they never let the lead drop to no less than 12 points. Indiana played a complete game and took care of business in front of their home fans.
The Pacers struggled with injuries throughout the season, but the tide seems to be turning. They are healthy and ready to show that they are a threat in the Eastern Conference.
Injuries to their key wing players, Aaron Nesmith and Andrew Nembhard played a big factor in their struggles in the first half of the season.
The two missed an extended period of time, which caused Rick Carlisle to put Bennedict Mathurin in the starting lineup.
Mathurin took advantage of his opportunity and even started in a handful of games after Nesmith returned from injury.
However, Mathurin is now coming off the bench, but Carlisle doesn't view it as a problem; instead, he views it as Mathurin being an extension of the starters.
After their win over the Clippers, Carlisle told Dustin Dopiirak of the Indy Star.
"Benn Mathurin is an additional starter the way I look at it with our team. He's one of the captains of the second unit. I view him and T.J. as the two captains.'
Mathurin has played in 53 games this season and started in 44 of them.
While he was great with the starting unit, Carlisle made the move just before the All-Star break to move Nesmith back to the starting small forward spot.
Carlisle made the move because he wanted to get Nemsith 'going.'
The Pacers seem to be back to getting their groove, and so is Nesmtih. He spoke on how the break helped tremendously.
"The break did help," Nesmith said. "Just getting that rest for the ankle, getting a couple rhythm shots up, trying to find me again. It was huge and it helped a lot."
Coming off the bench or not, Mathurin will play a significant role with the team as they look to make another deep playoff run this season.
