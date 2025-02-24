Star Aaron Gordon Lands on Injury Report For Pacers Game vs Nuggets
The Indiana Pacers will take on the Denver Nuggets for the first time this season.
This will be the first matchup of a two-game series between these two non-conference opponents. The Nuggets will travel to Indiana for this matchup, and Denver appears to be healthy.
Although they have a ton of players on their injury report, the Nuggets will likely have their star forward, Aaron Gordon, on the court tonight against the Pacers.
Gordon is on the injury report with a calf issue but is listed as probable.
Gordon continues to be listed as probable while managing a calf injury. He's been sidelined for two of Denver's last 11 contests, but Gordon doesn't seem in danger of missing Monday's game and should have his usual workload.
The 29-year-old has been solid for the Nugget this season, averaging 12.6 points per game, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.2 assists while shooting 51.2 percent from the field and 42.7 percent from three in 34 games and 26.9 minutes of action.
Gordon had one of his best outings of the season on Saturday, although it resulted in a loss to the Lakers. In that contest, he tallied 24 points, five rebounds, and four assists while shooting 60 percent from the field in 35 minutes of action.
Gordon has been dealing with this calf issue since Christmas. He suffered the injury in the loss to the Phoenix Suns in that late December matchup. He missed a little over two weeks of action because of it.
The Pacers will look to extend their winning streak to three games with or without Gordon in the lineup.
The Pacers are 16-5 once the calendar flipped to 2025. That’s the best record in the Eastern Conference and the 2nd best record in the NBA, only behind the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Indiana enters this matchup as home underdogs with a +5.5 spread.
The Pacers are 16-9 in home games. Indiana ranks fourth in the NBA with 28.9 assists per game. Tyrese Haliburton leads the Pacers, averaging 8.6.
The Pacers have been great in their last 10 games, averaging 120.7 points, 40.7 rebounds, 30.8 assists, 8.8 steals, and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.7 points per game.
More Pacers: Pacers Guard TJ McConnell in Danger of Missing Crucial Game vs Nuggets
Rick Carlisle Offers Blunt Take on Bennedict Mathurin Starting For Pacers
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.