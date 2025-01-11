Pacers Injury Report: Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner Upgraded vs Cavaliers
The Indiana Pacers are on a roll. They have won five straight games, as well as 11 of their last 14 games.
Their most recent win was a 108-96 win over a depleted Golden State Warriors team. Even though the Warriors weren't at full strength, it's a solid win for a team that has been stacking them up recently.
Tyrese Haliburton has been the main driving force behind these wins. He has been much more aggressive driving the ball into the paint, which has led to layups, floaters, and kick-outs to teammates.
Haliburton dealt with hamstring problems most of last season. He was hurt in January against the Celtics, and then re-injured it again in the playoffs against Boston.
It was recently revealed that Haliburton re-injured that same hamstring during the Olympics. That meant he didn't really have a chance to work out this summer in order to improve his game.
Myles Turner was one of the players who picked up the slack while Haliburton was trying to figure things out. He is the longest-tenured Pacer, so he's the leader of this squad.
Both Haliburton and Turner have been on the injury report lately. Haliburton has been on it because of an ankle sprain, while Turner has been dealing with an illness.
Ahead of the Pacers' matchup with the Cavaliers on Sunday, neither are on the injury report.
it's going to be all hands on deck for Indiana. Cleveland is the best team in the league, sporting a 33-4 record so far.
The Pacers have back-to-back games against the Cavs, one matchup being in Indianapolis and one being in Cleveland. This will give Indiana a chance to figure out where they match up with the top of the East.
The only significant player on the injury report for this game is Ty Jerome, who is a key reserve for the Cavs. It would hurt Cleveland's depth if he can't play in this game.
Aaron Nesmith continues to be out, with no timetable left for his return. He is starting to do more on-court work, though.
Haliburton is averaging 18.5 points, 8.9 assists, and 3.6 rebounds this season. Turner is averaging 15 points, seven rebounds, and 2.1 blocks this year.
