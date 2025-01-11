Pacers Must Go All In Ahead of Trade Deadline Following Strong 14-Game Run

The Pacers are 11-3 since their memorable bad loss to Charlotte.



During that 14 game stretch, the Pacers rank:



3rd in offense

14th in defense

5th in net rating

1st in fewest turnovers

12th in rebounding

3rd in assists

5th in +/-

6th in fast break points

7th in points in paint pic.twitter.com/PntCHNK5dG