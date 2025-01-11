Pacers Must Go All In Ahead of Trade Deadline Following Strong 14-Game Run
After making the Eastern Conference Finals a year ago, there were a lot of questions surrounding the Indiana Pacers. Heading into this year, a lot of pundits thought the 2023-24 season was a fluke.
Many compared it to the run that the Atlanta Hawks had to the Eastern Conference Finals back in 2021. Since that moment, the Hawks have not come close to contending again.
The Pacers started just 2-6 on the season and looked destined to take a step back. Injuries took a major toll on their ability to win games.
Read morePredicting Pacers Trade Targets Heading Into Final Month Before Deadline: Pacers' Andrew Nembhard Explains Why Young Players Need to Follow Pascal Siakam
Now, they are finally mostly healthy, only still missing Aaron Nesmith. Because of that, they have been able to make a run back up the Eastern Conference standings.
The Pacers have won five straight games and 11 of their last 14. They are only a game behind the Orlando Magic for the fourth seed in the East.
Because they have been so good, it's time for them to make an all-in move for this season. Nesmith being out for so long has given Bennedict Mathurin a chance to ascend into a starting role.
Mathurin has been able to blossom. He's averaging career-highs in points, rebounds, and field goal percentage.
That has made Nesmith more expendable. They could send him in packages aimed at getting a wing who could be a game-changer.
The Pacers have been linked to interest in Cameron Johnson from the Brooklyn Nets. Adding him would give the Pacers another bona fide scorer, as well as someone who has more length on the wing than Mathurin does.
More Pacers: Pacers 'Recently Held Trade Discussions' for Rival Star Forward: Report
Jerami Grant could be another player the Pacers target. He also would give the team a scoring punch while also being solid defensively.
Adding someone on the wing who can help defensively more than Mathurin should be a top priority for the Pacers. That would allow Mathurin to move back into his natural role of a score-first player off the bench.
Indiana has made big swings with trades before. They could do it again now that they have proven to be a team who can contend this season.
More Indiana Pacers news: Pacers' Johnny Furphy Makes Case for More NBA Time With Dominant G League Performance
Predicting Pacers Trade Targets Heading Into Final Month Before Deadline