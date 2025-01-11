Pacers' Andrew Nembhard Explains Why Young Players Need to Follow Pascal Siakam
The Indiana Pacers continue their track of great basketball. After taking down the Warriors on Friday night, they have now won five straight and 11 of their last 14.
This good surge has allowed them to jump all the way to sixth in the Eastern Conference. Very few teams around the NBA are playing as well as they are.
Part of the reason for that has been the strong play of Tyrese Haliburton. He had another great game against the Warriors, recording 25 points on 8-10 shooting to along with ten assists.
Haliburton's play has been great, but Andrew Nembard thinks another player on the team needs some credit as well. He thinks Pascal Siakam has been very important.
It's hard to argue. Siakam has been the most consistent offensive player for the Indiana Pacers this season. He had 25 points and nine rebounds on 12-16 shooting.
Nembhard explained why he thinks young players should follow his example following the victory over Golden State.
"He gives you those relief buckets," Nembhard said. "He's a guy you can rely on to score tough shots in times of need. He's a comfortable vet out there, has a good presence that we can, all of us young guys, follow. He's just done it before."
Siakam does exactly that. He is the guy on the team who can make the hardest shots of anyone. Whenever the Pacers need a tough bucket, they throw it to him.
Siakam explained why he has been able to be so good for this long after starting at the bottom in his NBA caraeer.
"I put a lot of work into my craft," Siakam said. "I think every single night, I'm ready. I'm ready however the ball is gonna go. There's going to be times when you might get more opportunity than others. It's just all about preparation. For me, I prepare every single day for these moments. Every single night I'm out there, I want to be a threat on all three levels. I want to do it consistently every single night."
Siakam is averaging 20 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.3 assists this year. He is the leading scorer for the Pacers.
