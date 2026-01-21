How To Watch Indiana Pacers-Boston Celtics, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

The Pacers continue a five-game road trip that has opened with losses in Detroit and Philadelphia with a target on their backs, which is a rarity given their lack of success this season. While Indiana owns the Eastern Conference’s worst record, a half-game ahead of New Orleans in avoiding the NBA basement, its Jan. 12 victory over the Celtics ensures they won’t be able to catch the home team looking past it in this stop at TD Garden.

Rick Carlisle had Pascal Siakam, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith and TJ McConnell back in the lineup against the 76ers after giving them the night off in a 121-78 loss to the Pistons that produced the franchise’s lowest scoring output since 2018. Although Indiana led at the break and hung around with a chance to win, it fell 113-104 despite 25 points from Nembhard.

Boston comes off a Martin Luther King Day loss in Detroit in a nationally televised clash billed as a potential Eastern Conference finals. It lived up to the hype in coming down to the wire as Jaylen Brown’s game-winning attempt fell short. The 104-103 defeat snapped a two-game win streak, dropping the Celtics to 6-4 in January as they get set to play their only home date in a seven-game stretch. Boston returns to living out of its suitcase with a road back-to-back in Brooklyn and Chicago beginning Wednesday.

The Pacers will play in Oklahoma City and Atlanta following this stop.

Vitals - How to Watch Pacers at Celtics

Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Jan. 21, 7:10 p.m. EST, TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana (Pacers), NBC Sports Boston (Celtics)

Radio: 1070 The Fan (Pacers), WBZ-FM (Celtics)

Pacers look to gain split vs. Celtics despite disappointing season

The Indiana Pacers (10-34) visit the Boston Celtics (26-16) for the fourth time this season and have performed well in two of the first three games. The Pacers nearly got Rick Carlisle win No. 1000 in their first visit to Boston on Dec. 22, leading most of the way in an eventual 103-95 defeat.

Indiana hosted the next two games on Dec. 26 and Jan. 12, dropping the first 140-122 before posting a 98-96 upset 10 days ago. Brown led the way in the first two games but sat out the most recent matchup, which was a key reason for the Pacers’ win as they rallied to steal the result on a late Pascal Siakam floater in a game that featured 11 lead changes and nine ties.

Boston is an impressive 19-10 vs. Eastern Conference foes, while the Pacers are 7-22 and have lost 18 of 20 on the road in what has been a miserable season.

Peyton Pritchard led the Celtics with 23 points in the most recent encounter vs. Indy, but Boston shooting just 9-for-35 from 3-point range (25.7 percent) contributed to its demise. Siakam has led the Pacers in scoring in two of the three games vs. the Celtics, while Andrew Nembhard has paced them in assists all three times.

There hasn’t been a sweep in the season series between these teams since 2016-17, but Boston has gotten the better of things in the regular season, winning 17 of the last 26. It has also swept the last two playoff encounters (‘19, ‘24). The Celtics lead the all-time series 112-88 dating back to Indiana’s arrival to the NBA in 1976.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Celtics -10.5 (-115) Pacers +10.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Celtics -520, Pacers +390

Total: 225.5 (Over -115, Under -105)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

F Aaron Nesmith

F Pascal Siakam

C Jay Huff

G Andrew Nembhard

G Johnny Furphy

CELTICS

F Sam Hauser

F Jaylen Brown

C Neemias Queta

G Derrick White

G Peyton Pritchard

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

Bennedict Mathurin: Out - Right Thumb Sprain

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Right Achilles Tendon tear

Obi Toppin: Out - Right Foot Stress Fracture

Ethan Thompson: Questionable - G League (Two-way)

Taelon Peter: Questionable - G League (Two-way)

CELTICS

Jaylen Brown: Probable - Left Hamstring Tightness

Jayson Tatum: Out - Right Achilles Tendon Repair

Josh Minott: Out- Left Ankle Sprain

Ron Harper Jr.: Out - G League (Two-way)

Amari Williams: Out - G League (Two-way)

Max Shulga: Out - G League (Two-way)

QUOTABLE

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla on wing Baylor Scheierman cracking the rotation: "His growth is more about his defensive versatility. He has the confidence to play on the offensive end… his continued growth in defensive physicality and in the system is where he’s built a level of trust."

