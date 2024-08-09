Indiana Pacers make signings of Cole Swider and Enrique Freeman official
On Thursday, the Indiana Pacers made the signings of both Cole Swider and Enrique Freeman official. Per the release, Freeman's deal is a two-way agreement, which was detailed here on Pacers On SI.
A league source says that Freeman's contract is for one year in length. That's the same reality for Swider, who agreed to a one-year standard deal that is fully non-guaranteed, as reported here. They are both on pace to be in training camp for the blue and gold.
Freeman was one of the last 2024 draft picks to sign his contract, but a two-way agreement does make sense given his draft position and the Pacers roster situation. He was impressive during summer league play and will have a chance to prove himself in camp and with the Indiana Mad Ants as a part of his two-way agreement.
Swider, meanwhile, could earn the last spot on Indiana's roster if he stands out in the next few months. He has been with the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers the last two seasons, and his three-point shooting at the G League level has been impressive (45%). If he continues to show that skill with the blue and gold, he could be a candidate to make the roster.
The Freeman and Swider signings put the Pacers at 19 players under contract. They can carry up to 21 in the offseason. As it stands, they have a nearly roster with all three of their two-way contracts being accounted for.
