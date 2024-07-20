Enrique Freeman impressing for Indiana Pacers in summer league with hustle, smiles, and rebounding
LAS VEGAS — Enrique Freeman never stops pushing, and he does it all with a smile.
The new Indiana Pacers forward, who the team drafted with the 50th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, had to work hard to even be where he is. His basketball journey is unique — he tried out for the team at The University of Akron before eventually becoming one of the best players in the MAC.
During that tryout, Freeman admits that he vomited. "Coach doesn't know about that... I threw up and ran back the next play," the big man shared earlier this week.
That says everything about his mentality, and it has been on display for the blue and gold during summer league play this week. The 23-year old never stops pushing, even when it's physically tough to do so, and it makes him a special player and person — he does everything with a smile.
"Definitely. I'd probably say a little bit more," Pacers guard Ben Sheppard said of how cordial and jubilant Freeman is around his team compared to with reporters. "The energy that he brings, you've all seen it in these two games. It's unbelievable. His motor is great. He has a bright future and he's a great kid, everyone loves having him around."
Freeman has been the brightest spot for Indiana in their four summer league games so far. Among the entire roster, there is an argument to be made that he is the only player who has exceeded expectations in each outing. His hustle, play finishing, and mobility have popped. He's closed a few close games at center.
The Cleveland native is tall and has a long wingspan. He can play both at the four and the five, which makes him versatile on top of his energizer bunny play style. If there's a loose ball, he'll fight for it. When the ball is in the air, he's trying to get it.
"He's a joyful kid. Loves playing the game. Loves helping his teammates, loves to talk. He's a lot like Sheppard in that aspect," Pacers summer league head coach Jannero Pargo said. "Love having him on our team, looking forward to a great summer league from him."
Freeman was jittery in his first summer league game. It was his debut at the pro level, and he shared that his mom was nervous, too — she has played a key role in Freeman's basketball journey and already apparently has one of his Pacers jerseys.
Despite the nerves and constant eagerness to make a play, the rookie forward had a fine debut outing. Freeman had seven points, five rebounds, and two blocks off the bench while shooting 3/4 from the field. He had two turnovers and burped up two misses from the foul line, a sign of his mental nerves, but still was productive, and his hustle stood out.
"Just happy I was able to play hard. Did a lot of good things. Did a lot of things I can get better at," Freeman told Pacers on SI after that game. He shared during that conversation that his hope in these games is to keep the main thing the main thing — he wanted to dominate the glass, be a vocal presence, and encourage others. The game was fast for him, and his heart was racing early.
Since then, the young frontcourt player has settled in. His second outing was much better, finishing with 14 points and three rebounds against Minnesota. He didn't miss a shot and had just one turnover. Freeman closed the game at center, and he even buried a three, which is an important shot in his quest to be a modern big.
He was fouled on the outside shot, too, and couldn't remember many four-point plays from college. His activity makes things happen, which is why Pargo turned to Freeman often in that game.
"I think coach is doing a good job of putting me in the right position. I'm just playing as hard as I can," Freeman said. Indiana is playing at a rapid pace in summer league. "I try to run the floor as fast as I can, so I love it."
It was clear after one game, Freeman was more settled and focused in game two. He played well and kept things in motion. One practice helped, too.
The Pacers moved him into the starting five in their third summer league outing, a deserved promotion. He started at the four next to Oscar Tshiebwe, but he spent time at both positions. His ability on the glass as well as long wingspan makes him useful at multiple spots.
In that game, a win over Phoenix, Freeman led the Pacers with nine rebounds. He added five points, one steal, and one block. He once again looked better, and he has been the brightest spot for the blue and gold in Las Vegas.
"My goal every day I've been here... is, I'm not going to play perfect. but trying to get better at the little things every day," Freeman said — with a smile, of course.
Through four games in summer league, the 50th overall pick is averaging 9.3 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. 65.2% of his shots have dropped, and his energy has been infectious. It has been an impressive summer league so far.
The rookie forward will likely spend much of his first season in the G League with Indiana. But his summer league so far has been impressive, and it makes him a player worth watching as the 2024-25 season progresses.
