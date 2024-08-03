Source: Indiana Pacers agree to one-year deal with forward Cole Swider
The Indiana Pacers are signing forward Cole Swider to a contract, a league source confirmed to Pacers On SI. Shams Charania of The Athletic was first to report the agreement.
It's a one-year, non-guaranteed agreement between Swider and the Pacers, that league source said. If he is waived before the season starts, Indiana won't carry any cap hit with Swider or owe him anything.
The 25-year old has two years of experience in the NBA. He has been on a two-way deal with both the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers prior to this agreement — which has allowed him to play in 25 NBA outings. On his previous two-way deals, he appeared in 52 G League games.
In his G League outings, Swider knocked down 193 of his 429 three-point attempts. His shooting is impressive, and it was again in summer league play (45.9%) last month. In the NBA, he's shot 34.2% from deep, but his resume suggests he's a stronger perimeter shooter than that.
The rest of his game needs some work. He's only attempted nine two-points shots in the NBA, and he had more turnovers than assists last season. His defense is a mixed bag. But on a non-guaranteed minimum contract, the appeal is obvious: Swider can shoot it.
A non-guaranteed minimum contract could allow Swider to compete for a spot on the Pacers main roster. Kendall Brown currently has a roster spot, but his contract is fully non-guaranteed until the season starts. James Wiseman and James Johnson have partially-guaranteed deals. There's room for change with the back of the roster.
Indiana now has 18 players under contract and two (draft pick Enrique Freeman and restricted free agent Oscar Tshiebwe) still with their future to-be-determined. Teams can carry up to 21 players in the offseason.
