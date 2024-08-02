Pascal Siakam focusing on little details this offseason, agent says he's headed for a 'big year' with Pacers
Todd Ramasar expects a strong year from Pascal Siakam with the Indiana Pacers. Ramasar, one of Siakam's agents, recently discussed his expectations for his client and Siakam's reality in Indiana with Mark Medina of Sportskeeda.
"There's just a focus," Ramasar said of Siakam's offseason work. "There are no distractions."
Siakam, as reported here on Pacers On SI, agreed to a four-year max contract with the Pacers in mid-June. It's for just under $189 million in total and ties Siakam to Indiana through 2028. It's just Siakam's second franchise in the NBA — he was traded to the blue and gold back in January.
That move worked wonderfully for both sides. Siakam was a terrific fit with the Pacers, and Indiana went on to the Eastern Conference Finals this past season. They were successful together. And now, without trade or contract considerations hanging over his head, Siakam is ready for a terrific 2024-25 campaign.
"It's rare to find somebody his size with that efficiency and unselfishness. Watching him train this
offseason now that a lot of things are behind, he had this experience and he just turned 30, he's very settled now off-the-court with family and finances," Ramasar told Medina. "You should see the work that this guy is putting in. I expect him to have a very big year."
Siakam averaged 21.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game for the blue and gold last season. He was terrific in the postseason and ensured the Pacers got off to a strong start despite not having much playoff experience as a team.
Ramasar shared with Sportskeeda that he believed Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle did well to keep his players fresh all season long so they would be ready for the postseason. That was among the many things Indiana did well with Siakam last season, and they all helped secure his signature in free agency. Ramasar said everything was natural for his client in Indianapolis.
"I'm not trying to exaggerate. I've seen so many players work. It's very efficient and very focused," Ramasar said of Siakam's offseason training. "It's a setting and environment that he owns and created. There's a pureness to what I'm seeing on the floor."
The agent explained that Siakam has a full-length court in his house that is done being constructed. It helps the two-time All-NBA forward train, and Siakam has been all about attention to detail this summer.
Siakam, as Ramasar noted to Medina, is now one of a small group of players that received consecutive max contracts in the NBA. He turned 30 in April and will hope that this coming season — his first full one with the Pacers — is his best yet.
- Source: Indiana Pacers and guard Andrew Nembhard agree to three-year contract extension. CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton makes Olympics debut as Team USA crushes South Sudan. CLICK HERE.
- Pacers center Oscar Tshiebwe is one of the final few restricted free agents remaining. CLICK HERE.
- Report: San Antonio Spurs registered trade interest in Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard. CLICK HERE.
- Follow AllPacers on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow AllPacers on Twitter: @SIPacers