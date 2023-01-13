Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers host Atlanta Hawks with Tyrese Haliburton sidelined

The Pacers host the Hawks in their first game since Tyrese Haliburton's injury

The Indiana Pacers host the Atlanta Hawks tonight as the Pacers adjust to their temporary life without Tyrese Haliburton. He is out for at least two weeks with a knee and elbow injury.

The Hawks have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NBA this season, winning just 19 games in the first half of their season. The Pacers, meanwhile, have surprised many and have won seven of their last 10 games.

The Pacers beat the Hawks 129-114 just over two weeks ago.

Viewing and Betting Information

Tip off time: 7 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Where to watch: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports+, Bally Sports Southeast

Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are slight underdogs as they are +2.5 in the SI Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 238.5.

Pacers vs Hawks Injury Report

For the Pacers, guard Tyrese Haliburton (left knee and left elbow), center Daniel Theis (right knee) and wing Kendall Brown (right tibia) are out. Aaron Nesmith (illness), Oshae Brissett (hamstring), and Myles Turner (back) are all questionable. Trevelin Queen may be in the G League as a part of his two-way contract.

For the Hawks, Clint Capela, Tyrese Martin, and Jarrett Culver are out.

Key Matchups

Andrew Nembhard vs Trae Young: Trae Young is one of the most gifted offensive players in the league, and Nembhard could get the task of trying to slow him down tonight. That's hard, but the Pacers did a good job of it in December when they held Young to 22 points and 10 assists on 5/15 shooting.

Nembhard will have his hands full, of course, on defense. On offense, the rookie guard could end up with more ball handling opportunities with Haliburton sidelined. His role is important tonight.

T.J. McConnell vs Aaron Holiday: A former Pacer in Aaron Holiday and a current Pacer in T.J. McConnell will duel as the reserve point guards in tonight's matchup. With Haliburton out, McConnell's ability to guide Indiana's second unit is more important.

If bench groups can't be an asset for the blue and gold without their star, then they may struggle to keep up with their opponents. McConnell getting the reserves organized will be important tonight and going forward. Holiday is nosy on defense and a good shooter on offense, so he will play a key role tonight.