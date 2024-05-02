Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks Game 6 preview: Start time, where to watch, injury report, betting odds May 2
The Indiana Pacers host the Milwaukee Bucks tonight for Game 6 of the first-round series between the two teams. Currently, the Pacers are up 3-2 in the best-of-seven set, though Milwaukee won Game 5 in convincing fashion.
Now, Indiana will try to bounce back against a hobbled Bucks team. Milwaukee's star players are dealing with injuries, but they have found ways to beat the Pacers even with their current health situation. The blue and gold have struggled to bury shorthanded teams throughout the season but will hope to get it done tonight against the Bucks.
Viewing and Betting Information
Tip off time: 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
Where to watch: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports+, Bally Sports Wisconsin, TNT
Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are big favorites as they are currently -8.5 in the SI Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 212.5.
Pacers vs Bucks Injury Report
The Pacers listed Bennedict Mathurin (torn labrum) as out. Tyrese Haliburton (lower back spasms) is questionable for the third game in a row.
The Bucks listed Giannis Antetokounmpo as doubtful due to his left calf strain once again. Damian Lillard (right achilles tendinitis) is also listed as doubtful, he hasn't played since Game 3. Khris Middleton (right ankle sprain) is probable, as is Patrick Beverley (right oblique strain).
Key Matchup
Pascal Siakam vs Bobby Portis: Siakam was one of the best players in the entire NBA through two postseason outings, but the Bucks have slowed him down in the last three games. Indiana has looked for answers elsewhere.
If Siakam can get going again in Game 6, it would be monumental for the Pacers and their struggling offense. At the same time, Portis just had 29 points for Milwaukee in Game 5, so Siakam also needs to up his level on the defensive end.
