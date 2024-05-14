Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Game 5 preview: Start time, where to watch, injury report, betting odds May 14
The Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks will play a pivotal Game 5 tonight in Madison Square Garden as their second-round series keeps rolling. Currently, the best-of-seven set is tied 2-2. Indiana has won the last two meetings.
It would be easy for the blue and gold to feel like they have momentum in the series. But the home team has won every meeting in this set so far, and New York's physical play style has been tough on Indiana at times. The Pacers will hope to have another defensively sound performance like the one they displayed in Game 4.
Viewing and Betting Information
Tip off time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time
Location: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York
Where to watch: NBA League Pass, TNT
Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are slight underdogs as they are currently +2.5 in the SI Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 215.5.
Pacers vs Knicks Injury Report
The Pacers listed Bennedict Mathurin (torn labrum) as out. Tyrese Haliburton (back and ankle) is questionable for the eighth-straight game, but he has played in all of them so far.
The Knicks listed Julius Randle (right shoulder surgery), Bojan Bogdanovic (left foot surgery), Mitchell Robinson (left ankle stress injury), and OG Anunoby (left hamstring strain) as out — the first three are all out for the rest of the series.
Key Matchup
Myles Turner vs Isaiah Hartenstein: Hartenstein was more involved offensively in New York, and he even led the Knicks in assists during a duel early in the series. He's a solid defender and can be a hub offensively.
That wasn't as much the case in Indianapolis, which is a credit to Turner's great play on both ends. His inside-out style gives other teams trouble, and if he can continue to do well in this matchup, Indiana will have a chance to win.
- Tyrese Haliburton delivers on his promise to lead Indiana Pacers past New York Knicks in Game 3. CLICK HERE.
- The Indiana Pacers spent all season building trust in Ben Sheppard, and it's paying off in the playoffs. CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard hits game-winning shot vs New York Knicks by always looking ahead. CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Pacers dominate Game 4 to even up the series with the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.
- Follow AllPacers on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow AllPacers on Twitter: @SIPacers