Indiana Pacers offense wasn't ready for the moment in Game 5 vs Milwaukee Bucks
MILWAUKEE — Entering Tuesday, the Indiana Pacers were up 3-1 in their first-round series with the Milwaukee Bucks and staring at the end of a possible five-game set. They had won three-straight outings in the series and had momentum — they took care of business on their home court, pulled out a dramatic win in Game 3, and had gotten excellent play from one or more of their big three in every game so far in the best-of-seven.
It was natural to think that Indiana could win Game 5 despite it being a road battle — they already won in Milwaukee during Game 2 — and it felt even more plausible when it was revealed that Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard were both out for the Bucks. With two stars sidelined, the Pacers were considered by many to be the favorites.
Instead, it was Milwaukee who ran away with things. Despite Indiana jumping out to a 10-point lead in the first quarter, the Bucks were ahead at halftime, and their lead reached 20+ in the third quarter. The Pacers never had enough fight in them to get back in the game after their great start, and they tossed away their first chance to secure the series victory.
"Sure, yeah," Pacers center Myles Turner said after the game when asked if it felt like a missed opportunity. "I think that we're embracing the challenge that's coming with us. I think that going back to Indy, I think it will be a good setting for us."
Indiana didn't look like themselves after the first 12 minutes of play. After making seven three-point shots in the first quarter, they made just five in the rest of the game. That was both due to poor shooting and an inability to create the same quality of looks they did in the opening frame — their attempt rate from deep fell, too.
The Pacers paired that with just 42 points in the paint, a lower number for the blue and gold. In the regular season, they very often climbed past that number, though they have struggled to do so in the postseason through five games.
"We just got stagnant," Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton said of his team's offensive performance. "Stopped making shots, stopped playing our brand of basketball."
In Haliburton's eyes, the Bucks controlled the pace. When the Pacers have to take the ball out of the net all night, they can't run and play in transition as often, and they finished this game with just five fast break points, their fewest in the series so far.
Indiana's bad defense bled into their offense in that way. They conceded 115 points, their most in regulation during the best-of-seven set so far. Milwaukee did well to get to their spots and finish plays with Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis leading the way.
On top of their tempo and defensive struggles, the Pacers stagnated offensively due to the Bucks defensive adjustments. Milwaukee changed their defensive matchups, putting starting center Brook Lopez on Aaron Nesmith and sticking Middleton on Turner. That disrupted the Pacers flow and forced them to think, and they played slower as a result. They rarely got into their second or third actions throughout the night.
The Bucks were switching more often defensively, and they relied on their veterans more often in this game. Pick-and-rolls were less effective as a result. Indiana never figured out a consistent way to break down what the third-seeded Bucks were doing, and it cost them.
"They picked up their intensity," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said of the Bucks and their better play. He thinks this series has been about defense. "Having them get to 115... our defense needed to be better."
In the end, the blue and gold had their worst offensive and defensive game of the series, at least numerically. They rarely got going from deep, couldn't get into the paint, and struggled with the Bucks new look on defense. That combination crushed Indiana and led to their second defeat in the series.
"I think we settled," Turner said of his team's offense. He pointed to their lower-than-usual assist number as evidence that they strayed from their typical play style. "We kind of got away from ourselves."
Throughout the series, adjustments and focus have been key for the Pacers. They were unfocused early in Game 1, and it cost them. Their inability to adjust and recalibrate during Game 5 was equally punishing. They still have two more chances to close out the series, but they came up short in their first opportunity. The team has to find their identity again while adjusting to Milwaukee's switch-heavy style.
"I think, more than anything, you have to embrace what's in front of you... I think we're definitely looking forward to the challenge," Turner said of the upcoming task at hand.
Game 6 is on Thursday night in Indianapolis. To get a win and close out the series, the Pacers need to play more like the Pacers and find a way to get their offense going.
