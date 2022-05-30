Larry Nance Jr. proved his worth in New Orleans

After his midseason trade to the Pelicans, Nance more than proved his worth in this league.

The one indisputable fact about the NBA is that it’s a business. Players get cut, get traded, and often have to update their resumes to prove they still have value. When the CJ McCollum trade to New Orleans included Larry Nance, most brushed it aside as an ancillary piece needed to make the trade work.

Nance started the year with the Portland Trail Blazers, and after injury upon injury pilled up, it was apparent the Blazers were going nowhere fast. In an obvious rebuild attempt, they had a fire sale and started trading players for future assets. Nance saw his minutes increase, but not his production off the bench.

In February, Nance then started having knee issues, which resulted in him undergoing arthroscopic right knee surgery. Nance was averaging 6 points and five rebounds a game for the struggling Blazers. His rehab would take weeks, and he would miss 36 games until he finally made his Pelicans’ debut on March 24th.

His impact in that game was indeed a sign of things to come. Nance played 18 minutes off the bench, scored 9 points with four rebounds, and was a +8 in point differential. As Nance’s minutes increased during the home stretch, so did his impact on the team.

None more apparent than in the winner take all Play-In game versus the Los Angeles Clippers. The winner of this game would go on to the playoffs to take on the Phoenix Suns. The loser would see its season end. Larry Nance, Jr. and the Pelicans were not ready for it to end.

Nance was a monster and a necessity playing a bench high 24 minutes while scoring 14 points and grabbing 16 rebounds. His presence was a must matchup-wise as the Clippers went small and exploited Pelicans’ center Jonas Valanciunas in the pick and roll. Nance’s ability to switch multiple positions on defense while rebounding and efficiently scoring was the jolt the Pelicans needed to win 105-101.

Again he stepped up in the playoffs as a rotational piece in the six games against the Suns. Nance scored in double-figures three times in those games and averaged nearly six rebounds a game. He was again crucial on the defensive end of the court as Phoenix at times employed a small ball lineup that required the Pelicans to switch often defensively.

Nance currently has one year left on his deal, but it could be advantageous for both sides to get an extension done.

Nance, no doubt, is looking for stability. He has played in the league for seven years for eight head coaches and seven general managers.

The Pelicans staff and front office are stable. Willie Green isn’t going anywhere, and the Pelicans brass with David Griffin, Trajan Langdon, and Swin Cash are committed to winning in New Orleans.

It only makes sense for a player like Lance to be part of the winning foundation for the Pelicans.

The Nance Jr-Pelicans marriage could be a match made in heaven. Nance didn’t have to look far to find someone who appreciated him. Both sides will look to solidify a union for many years to come.

Read New Orleans Pelicans News