Reinforcements Arrive As Pelicans Prepare To Host Timberwolves

Zion Williamson, among others, returns to the court tonight as New Orleans tries to extend its winning streak to four games.

Following a four-game stumble, the New Orleans Pelicans seemed to have righted themselves in putting together a three-game winning streak.

The news got even better when it was announced that Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy III, and Dyson Daniels will all be available tonight when the Pelicans host the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Smoothie King Center.

Dec 9, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) dribbles against Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Herbert Jones (health and safety protocols) remains sidelined along with Brandon Ingram and E.J. Liddell.

However, Willie Green will gladly welcome the return of his budding superstar and two vital role players as the Pelicans continue their pursuit of the Western Conference's top seed.

New Orleans trails the Denver Nuggets by one game in the standings heading into Wednesday night's action.

This will be the first meeting between the Pelicans and T-Wolves this season, though if history is any indication, the game will be competitive.

The Pels lead the all-time series 36-32, and the teams are 5-5 against each other over their last 10 games.

Minnesota is extremely talented but finding consistency has been a struggle for former Pelicans' assistant Chris Finch in his third season on the bench.

The Timberwolves have four three-game losing streaks and yet they have played well enough to still just be two games under .500 (16-18).

They will enter The Blender on another three-game slide, having lost to Dallas, Boston, and Miami by an average of 6.3 points per game.

Closing games has been a big issue for Minnesota as of late, while the Pelicans are one of the top fourth quarter teams in the NBA.

New Orleans ranks tops in the league in 4th Quarter offensive rating (119.1) and fourth in net rating in the final period (6.1), though they could pick it up a bit on the defensive end (113.0).

The Pels have also taken care of business against losing teams, winning 13 of 14 versus teams sitting at .500 or below, including 12 straight.

Even without Jones to defend Minnesota's Anthony Edwards, the Pelicans have to like their matchups.

The T-Wolves will be playing without Karl-Anthony Towns and key reserve Taurean Prince. Forward Kyle Anderson, formerly of the Spurs and Grizzlies, is listed as questionable.

The Pelicans have gotten quality contributions from different players each night during their win streak. The big question for tonight is whether or not the torrid play of Jaxson Hayes can continue.

After being forced back into the lineup Hayes, who had been averaging career-lows across the board, has been a terror. The fourth-year big man is averaging 13.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in just over 20 minutes per game while shooting 84.6% from the floor.

With Rudy Gobert patrolling the paint, scoring inside will be a challenge. Williamson, Hayes, Jonas Valanciunas, and Larry Nance Jr. should be up to it.

New Orleans Pelicans (20-12) vs Minnesota Timberwolves (16-18)

Smoothie King Center

Time: 7:00 PM CT

Watch: Bally Sports NO

Listen: WRNO 99.5FM

