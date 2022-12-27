Naji Marshall Cuts Up During Career Night Against Pacers

Naji Marshall's rise from undrafted free agent to swiss army knife starter for the New Orleans Pelicans resulted in a career night in the win over the Indiana Pacers.

New Orleans, La- Herb Jones and Jose Alvarado are the first two names most fans think of when asked to name an overlooked talent that has made a name with the New Orleans Pelicans. Naji Marshall started blazing the two-way path after going unselected in the 2020 NBA draft. His NBA debut came on January 15, 2021, and he averaged 7.7 points and 4.6 rebounds during Stan Van Gundy's lone season in charge.

Marshall's development might be one of the lone bright spots from that season. His determination and willingness to fight through pain or even blood stood out. It took a while but Marshall's rise from undrafted free agent to swiss army knife starter for the New Orleans Pelicans resulted in a career night in the win over the Indiana Pacers.

It did not surprise head coach Willie Green that a night like this was coming from Marshall. This locker room knows from previous experiences like the battles against the Phoenix Suns that it can bank on Marshall being there at all times, including the third-quarter buzzer.

Green explained that he knows "how much work goes into preparation. Naji is one of the guys from the very start in Summer League, since I got here, that has just worked his tail off and it hasn’t always gone his way but he stays with it. Him and Coach Corey Brewer, they work every day watching film. Our medical performance team are getting our guys stronger and fit to be able to play when it’s time. I’m grateful for all the work that goes into this. This is one of those games where a ton of guys are out and we just step up and take advantage of it.”

Marshall's final stat line (22 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 block) does not do justice to the amount of energy he brought to the game. It also does not show how much swagger he injected into the Smoothie King Center crowd. Usually, Jose Alvarado's insertion into the game brings a bit of life into the building but with an injury report listing 8 players, Alvarado was needed on-court at the opening tip.

Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones, Dyson Daniels, and Trey Murphy III were all ruled out before the game. Marshall was in the starting five just like Alvarado. Midway through the second quarter though, as the Pelicans started pulling away from the Pacers, Marshall's confidence began playing toward entertaining the crowd.

Larry Nance Jr., like packed Smoothie King Center crowd, noticed. Jaxson Hayes and Nance Jr. both pointed their binocular eyes at Marshall after big plays.

Dunks and fancy passes aren't the only things that bring a crowd to its feet. The game was all but over at 92-64 with just over 10 minutes left. Naji was not about to let up on the effort. The Pelicans had let too many teams back into games already and the skeleton crew did not need to make things any harder. So Marshall added a defensive highlight to the reel.

Marshall is insistent during press conferences. His defense and willingness to fight for his teammates regardless of the score, the team's record, or any individual situation are the biggest reasons why he has stuck on an NBA roster. Now the former Xavier Musketeer is given some of the toughest assignments and the win over the Pacers was no different.

Indiana guard Tyrese Haliburton is on an All-Star pace, averaging 20.7 points and 10.5 assists. Haliburton finished with 12 points and had just 7 on 2-of-8 shooting at halftime. Marshall's versatility also saw him matched up against Myles Turner a couple of times but the Pacers still only managed 38 points in the first half.

“That’s what it’s about for us," Green said. "The first day I got here, I talked to (executive vice president David) Griff(in) about defense. We have to continue to work and build a foundation defensively because it’s sustainable. Our offense can come and go. We didn’t shoot the ball great tonight, but we defended."

Marshall added, “I think we are just hungry, man. We really love to do this. We really love the game. I think we just started to work out a little bit and got crazy with it. We just stay in the gym. Everything is basketball for us.”

Everything is basketball, but basketball is a job. Still, Marshall has "fun every day whether it's practice, an off day. I get paid to do something I love the most in the world. So I have fun surrounded by a great group of guys, a great coaching staff, great front office. Every day is just easy. I mean, I have fun so much it's not even called for no more. It's just a regular day. So, definitely having a lot of fun."

Do not be surprised if these career-night-type games become a regular occurrence for Marshall. It's a long season but he has proven capable of fighting through all the nonsense and focusing on what is truly important.

And going by his postgame comments coming off the court, anyone late to the party might not be welcome at all.

