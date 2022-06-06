Watch: Zion, Herb, and Trey Workout; JD Notae Visits Pelicans
On Monday, New Orleans Pelicans hosted a draft prospect, and young star players were training at the team's Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
ZION, TREY, & HERB WOROUT IN NOLA
Trey Murphy and Zion Williamson were on the sidelines running through their workouts. At the same time, Herb Jones worked on his one-on-one drills and drove to the basket.
PELICANS HOST NOTAE
Read More
The Pelicans hosted Arkansas guard JD Notae for a private workout. The 6-2 Razorback stats for the 2021-22 season were 18.3 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.7 APG, and 39.6% from the field. New Orleans has focused on working out scorers in preparation for the 2022 NBA Draft. Last month, he played in the NBA G League Elite Camp in Chicago after deciding to enter the draft in April.
All Hogs reporter Kent Smith wrote on Notae, "Notae has proven so many times, all he needs is a chance. His work ethic and determination will take care of the rest."
