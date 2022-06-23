2022 New Orleans Pelicans Draft Guide

The New Orleans ended the 2021-22 regular season with a 36-46 record. Willie Green led the Pelicans into the 2022 NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns after winning the NBA Play-In Tournament over the San Antonio Spurs. Phoenix defeated New Orleans in six games (4-2).

KEY THREE-POINTERS

The midseason trade for CJ McCollum gave the Pelicans new life after the NBA All-Star break. Brandon Ingram joined McCollum and Valanciunas, proving to be a promising trio for the Pels. The infusion of rookie talents Herbert Jones, Trey Murphy III, and fan-favorite Jose Alvarado help support the team's future outlook. Most of all, Pelicans fans await the return of injured star forward Zion Williamson. His right foot injury derailed his 27-point per game dominance in 20219-20. Inserting him into a lineup with Ingram, McCollum, Valanciunas, and Jones would make the Pelicans a formidable opponent in 2022. According to Zion, he can't wait to sign the Pelicans' deal for a max contract - should they offer the max? We shall see.

ABOUT THE DRAFT

Should the Pelicans retain its No. 8 pick, how should David Griffin and his team approach selecting another young talent?

Possible Players Available at No. 8

Dyson Daniels, G/F, G League Ignite

Jeremy Sochan, F, Baylor

Jalen Duren, C, Memphis

I believe the uncertainty of Jaxson Hayes' role in New Orleans would have the Pelicans seriously kicking the tires on center Jalen Duren. Kira Lewis is projected for a 2022 return, so why waste a pick on another forward?

Duren's motor, aggressive play around the basket, and defensive skills (2.1 blocks per game) could help give Valanciunas quality rest time on the bench. The Memphis product has the tools to mesh well with Zion and Jones in the paint.

Young legs, hops, and plenty of upsides. New Orleans trainers could mold him into a Ben Wallace-type of player. In my opinion, Duren makes sense for the Pelicans.

When is the 2022 NBA Draft

The 2022 NBA Draft date and time is Thursday, June 23 at 7:30 PM CT.

How to Watch the 2022 NBA Draft

ABC and ESPN will provide coverage for the first round and then ESPN will air the second round.

Projected Times for Pelicans to Pick

According the Pelicans website, New Orleans also owns a pair of second-round selections (No. 41 and 52 overall). Here are a few key details for fans to know related to this evening’s draft:

Timing of Pelicans picks (all times Central, approximate)

Eighth overall pick: 7:51 p.m.

41st overall pick: 10:21 p.m.

52nd overall pick: 10:43 p.m.

Note: There are only a total of 58 picks in the 2022 draft, due to a pair of picks being voided. In normal years, there are 30 picks in each round, for a total of 60 selections.

Follow the Pelicans Draft online.

Recent New Orleans Pelicans First-Round Selections

2021 - 10th, Ziaire Williams (traded) Forward Stanford 2020 - 13th, Kira Lewis Guard Alabama 2019 - 1st, Zion Williamson Forward Duke 2016 - 6th, Buddy Hield Guard Oklahoma 2013 - 6th, Nerlens Noel (traded) Center Kentucky 2012 - 1st, Anthony Davis Forward Kentucky 2012 - 10th, Austin Rivers Guard Duke 2010 - 11th, Cole Aldrich (traded) Center Kansas 2009 - 21st, Darren Collison Guard UCLA 2008 - 27th, Darell Arthur (traded) Forward Kansas

More Pelicans Scoop Articles