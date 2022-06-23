Pelicans' 1st Round Draft Predictions Roundtable

The time has finally arrived for the NBA Draft. The New Orleans Pelicans, fresh off their first playoff appearance since 2018, have the unique opportunity to draft a lottery pick. They will have the No. 8 pick in this year's draft and, barring a draft-night trade, will likely get a very talented player. We asked a few members of our esteem panel what their predictions for the Pelicans will be on draft night.

Here's what they had to say:

Dr. Carla Antoine:

My ideal scenario for the Pelicans on Thursday night is to make a big move to 'WIN NOW.' With the No. 8 pick, the Pelicans should target a prospective player who can be an immediate impact off the bench.

Shaedon Sharpe will be an excellent prospect for the Pelicans if he is available. Another option is to draft an elite 3-point shooter. In short, the Pels struggled in the 3-point line and need a threat on the perimeter during the playoffs. The New Orleans Pelicans can be unstoppable this coming season.

Feb 20, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Charge forward Wes Iwundu (21) defends G League Ignite guard Dyson Daniels (3) during the second half of the NBA G League Next Gem Game at the Wolstein Center. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

David Grubb:

My ideal scenario is the Pelicans selecting Dyson Daniels at 8. If Daniels is unavailable, I’d like to see the Pelicans trade back and get the two picks from Charlotte at 13 and 15 by unloading a player (ideally Jaxson Hayes).

Chris Dodson:

I think the guards the Pelicans really want will be off the board. New Orleans already has enough ball handlers, and JV and Larry Nance Jr. aren't getting any younger. Get Duren in the system now, and he'll be ready for another contract before he can legally buy a drink. Zion and Jalen can play bully ball for the next decade.

Mar 23, 2022; San Antonio, TX, USA; Arizona Wildcats Benedict Mathurin (0) shoots during a team practice for the NCAA Tournament South Regional at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle T. Mosley

Dyson Daniels or Bennedict Mathurin would be a solid selection for the Pelicans, but a trade would be a better choice.

Why? I believe the Pelicans need a veteran with championship pedigree in the locker room.

The team is young and could use the wisdom and mentorship from a veteran. A seasoned role player could provide depth off the bench for the Pelicans to win in professional sports. Also, that may become a critical piece of the puzzle to get a young team over the hump. I recall Robert Horry and Ray Allen were those players later in their playing days.

Could David Griffin have his eye on a similar type of player?

Terry Kimble:

All roads lead to Dyson Daniels for me. The kid can score at all three levels and defends his tail off. If he's there at 8, I see the Pelicans snagging him. Pacers may snag him at No. 6, considering the feedback they got from his workout. Portland may take him at 7, assessing their needs. If he's gone, I'm not opposed to trading back down and possibly even attaching a player for future assets.

The beauty of the Pelicans' position is whoever they draft is not forced to contribute right away. That's why trading back is a good option to get future assets if you have a guy in mind who is gone by your selection. But Daniels is definitely the guy for me if he's available.

