Pelicans Don’t Have To Rush Devonte Graham Decision

The New Orleans Pelicans are under no pressure to attach a positive asset to trade away Devonte' Graham during the 2022 NBA Draft.

Devonte’ Graham went from battling with LaMelo Ball for minutes in Charlotte to replacing Lonzo Ball in New Orleans. He had a down season for the Pelicans, recording his lowest point totals and worst shooting numbers since his rookie season, but the team does not doubt his ability to have a bounce-back year. The only real question is if it will happen in New Orleans.

Graham was brought in to space the floor as a shooter around Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. Both stars missed games and the newly signed free agent got overworked as a starter during the first half of the season. Then Graham dealt with a hip injury the last three months and his production suffered. Still, everyone in the locker room recognizes the Pelicans do not make the playoffs without Graham hitting some big shots.

Mar 26, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte Graham (4) shoots a jump shot against San Antonio Spurs forward Zach Collins (23) during the second half at the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center.

The four-year pro kept his head up, supported his teammates throughout it all, and was a big part of the Williamson welcoming party. He was vocal when Williamson returned, assuring, “It’s good. It’s good for him. I know he missed being here. Just being around your family, your brothers. It was a warm welcome when he came back. Just want to see him healthy. That’s all.”

But this is a tough business. Willie Green gave Graham less leeway as the season wore on, especially when the shots stopped falling. Even if the Pelicans do not doubt Graham’s talents they have to consider his rotational fit moving forward.

Jose Alvarado is a better defender with the ability to initiate a playoff offense. Kira Lewis Jr. and any potential 2022 NBA Draft pick will need minutes to develop. A team getting ready to pay luxury tax bills cannot pay the fourth-best guard in the rotation $12 million.

Mar 11, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) drives to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) during the first quarter at Smoothie King Center.

New Orleans parted with a first-round pick to acquire Graham even though he was not the first choice of the front office last season according to multiple reports. They could look to recoup that loss on draft night or see how the season unfolds in the hopes of a career-year type start that boosts value before the trade deadline. The Pelicans are not under any pressure to include future draft picks and/or a young prospect in a Graham trade.

Graham posted career-low marks but there is still a lot to like moving forward, including his contract situation. It has two years guaranteed at $11 and $12 million and a partially guaranteed third year covering the 2024-25 season. The team can squeeze plenty of return out of their investment in Graham. The team has no doubt he can improve his stats next season. The front office just has to decide if it will be with the Pelicans.

