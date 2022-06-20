Pelicans Las Vegas Summer League Schedule Revealed

The New Orleans Pelicans have released their 2022 NBA Las Vegas Summer League schedule just days before the NBA Draft.

The NBA’s Summer League in Las Vegas runs from July 7-17. Now New Orleans Pelicans know their schedule. The front office just has to fill out the summer rosters around Jose Alvarado, Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones, and their 2022 NBA Draft pick(s).

The Pelicans will open their summer slate against the Portland Trail Blazers on July 9. ESPN2 will broadcast the 9 pm CST tip-off. NBA TV will air the next two New Orleans games against the Atlanta Hawks (July 11, 5 pm CST) and Washington Wizards (July 13, 5 pm CST).

The Pelicans will get to show off their new draft class against the Los Angeles Lakers on July 15 at 10 pm CST. That game will be shown live on ESPN2.

New Orleans will play their fifth game on July 16 or 17, depending on the Summer League standings. ESPN will carry the championship game to be held on Sunday, July 17 at 2 pm CST.

The New Orleans Pelicans have local options to fill out their NBA Summer League roster, including a few guys from the Birmingham Squadron. The summer squad should be in shape too. Riley LaChance is gearing up for a TBT run and Jose Alvarado just flew out to join the Puerto Rican National Team.

The Pelicans were the self-declared unofficial champs last summer. They were undefeated and Murphy III made First-Team All-Summer League. Will they have the same success next month? Will Alvarado, Jones, and Murphy III even suit up next to the 2022 draftees? The team should be releasing those details soon.

