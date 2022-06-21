Pelicans Will Host Atlanta Hawks In Birmingham For Preseason Game

The New Orleans Pelicans have released another section of their preseason schedule. The NBA Summer League in Las Vegas slate was announced on Monday, June 20. Today it was announced the Pelicans will host the Atlanta Hawks in a preseason game on Friday, October 14. The exhibition will be held at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL, the home of the Pelicans’ NBA G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. CST.

Birmingham is also hosting a 2022 NBA Draft Party. This preseason contest could be the first look at the new rookie class and Zion Williamson's return to action.

Pelicans Governor Gayle Benson said, “The decision to launch the Squadron was a commitment by the Pelicans organization to invest in the Birmingham community. This Pelicans preseason game in Birmingham is a tangible example of that commitment, and this is just the beginning. We want to thank the City of Birmingham, the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex, and everyone involved in making this event happen.”

Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin added, “This is a big deal. As a basketball fan, I am thrilled to see these amazing teams battle it out. As the mayor, I am proud that this event can be enjoyed by our residents and visitors. This just further confirms that Birmingham is a destination for top sports events in our region.”

“Birmingham and Legacy Arena playing host to an NBA preseason game with the New Orleans Pelicans was exactly the kind of enhanced partnership opportunity we had in mind when first discussing bringing the Birmingham Squadron NBA G League team to Birmingham,” said BJCC Executive Director and CEO Tad Snider.

“From the earliest discussions it was apparent the Pelicans organization and Gayle Benson had a genuine interest to partner with our city in a deeper way than just the team. With the inaugural season behind us just as we were completing the renovations to Legacy Arena, this announcement is a wonderful momentum builder leading into season two. NBA games in Legacy Arena in the past have been exciting for our community, and we expect this game featuring the Pelicans and Atlanta Hawks to be the best one yet.”

Individual tickets for this Birmingham-based Hawks-Pelicans game will be sold through the Squadron ticket office and Ticketmaster. The remainder of the Pelicans’ 2022 preseason schedule will be announced soon.

Read More Pelicans News: