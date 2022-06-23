Ousmane Dieng, Jalen Duren Moving Up Draft Boards

The New Orleans Pelicans are reportedly considering Ousmane Dieng and Jalen Duren for the 8th overall selection in the 2022 NBA Draft.

With just a few hours before the start of the 2022 NBA Draft, Ousmane Dieng and Jalen Duren are moving up several teams’ draft boards. Reportedly, Dieng “wowed the Pelicans in a private workout and is under serious consideration” with the 8th overall pick while Duren is seen as a solid insurance policy that can find ways to contribute during his rookie year.

The Pelicans will not be able to move up for Chet Holmgren, Paola Banchero, and Jabari Smith Jr. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports those three picks are practically settled already.

Jaden Ivey, Keegan Murray, Ousmane Dieng, and Jalen Duren are among the names reportedly on top of the team’s Big Board. Dyson Daniels would be hard to pass up on though, and the team has only spoken positively when I've asked about Bennedict Mathurin. At least one of these prospects will be available with the 10th pick. A couple of surprise selections could push one of them out of the lottery altogether.

Mar 19, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Memphis Tigers center Jalen Duren (2) shoots the ball against Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren (34) during the first half in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Every team besides the reigning champion Golden State Warriors needs more shooting. New Orleans does not need to force the issue with a new lead guard though. They’ll have Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum, and Brandon Ingram do most of the ball handling. Getting another big body that can stretch the floor while manning the low block might be a more pressing priority with what might be the last Pelicans lotto pick of the decade.

Jaxson Hayes is a 50/50 proposition to be on this team next summer at best. Jonas Valanciunas and Larry Nance Jr. are not getting any younger. Duren can even help ease Zion's workload through the regular season. Duren's immediate developmental path is more streamlined than Dieng's would be in New Orleans. The upside for each in three years is debatable.

Anyone drafted to play on the perimeter would have to compete with Jose Alvarado and Kira Lewis Jr. if they want to initiate the offense. Herb Jones, Trey Murphy III, and Naji Marshall will lock down most of the off-the-ball duties. There are some great prospects, but their potential will be best realized elsewhere unless the Pelicans trade Devonte’ Graham or Lewis Jr.

Trading up for Ivey and Murray gives up too many future assets for a prospect who might not even get the minutes needed to find out if they’ll pan out. Duren could drop out of the top 10 but will not get past Oklahoma City's 12th spot. New Orleans can just keep it simple by drafting Dieng or Duren, and save their trade ammo for free agency moves.

There are just only so many minutes to go around and this playoff-tested rotation is mostly set. Dieng has the talent to become the best player in the draft. He has the size to switch through multiple positions but is young and has an inconsistent shot. Dieng is the home-run swing but the Pelicans will have the option to play it safe with Duren before the team starts packing for Summer League.

Read More Pelicans News: