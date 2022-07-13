Antonio Daniels Talks Coaching Future, Hosting Camps

The list of people associated with the New Orleans Pelicans hosting summer camps deserves recognition. Dyson Daniels and E.J. Liddell visited the Rosenwald Recreation Center in New Orleans after their introductory press conference. Zion Williamson's New Orleans YMCA camp just concluded, Willy Hernangomez is representing the team in European camps, and New Orleans broadcaster Antonio Daniels is taking his love of the game to kids in San Antonio through the Daniels Family Foundation.

Daniels told Pelicans Scoop he hopes to join that list of local New Orleans camps soon. The former New Orleans Hornet said at different parts of the interview, "I love New Orleans" and "we could not afford to go to camps as a kid." That's why he wants to bring this affordable week-long program to the Crescent City.

This year's camp will be two separate week-long sessions held at the Brooks Collegiate Academy. The first camp spans July 18-22, 2022 with the second coming the week of August 1-5, 2022. Campers who pre-register will get a camp t-shirt and autographed photo of the broadcaster who made the turtle neck famous again. Daniels "will do his best to speak to each camper during the week."

There are also promotional videos of previous camps on social media so parents and participants can see what intensity level to expect. All ages and skill levels are welcome as there will be plenty of special guests and college players helping as staff members.

"I'm a firm believer, man, that God blesses us to bless others. He doesn't bless us so we can keep it all to ourselves. My camp is not about basketball. Basketball is a piece of it but the thing that I've found out is the number of parallels there are between life and basketball. The kids need to hear this. You know, they need to hear the positives that are going on in such a dark world. They need to know that when they step into that gym, I am going to be every day. Even though I'm 47 years old, I'm the most energetic person. I don't know what the kids are dealing with at home. I have no idea. But they need to know that when they come to my camp, it's going to be a safe place for them to learn and develop." Daniels told Pelicans Scoop.

According to the itinerary, players will "go through drills and practice in the morning session and play games in the afternoon... Each child will be assigned to a team with a coach. Our goal is for all kids to have a great time and learn some of the fundamentals of the game."

The former San Antonio Spur and 1999 NBA Finals champion showed he still has some moves on a local television appearance to promote the 21st year of hosting the camp. However, it is the coaching itch that's starting to get hard to ignore now that he sees the impact that can be made in the role.

"I've met lots of people throughout the city that were campers and now have their kids going through camp. I think that's a testament to the job and what this camp really stands for, You know, I tell parents all the time, this is the best camp for a child. And I swear, man, one day, one day, if God loves me enough, I would love to take this to New Orleans. I would love to take it to New Orleans because I know that the product that I have is so different than any other camp."

"Every child in this camp feels like myself and my coaching staff care that we care. We care. And not about them as athletes. The parents will know, its not about whether or not they're improved in the fundamental aspect of the sport but are they different children? I had kids crying on Monday because they did not want to be dropped off. That same kid was leading 200-300 players in prayer to start camp on Friday. Watching kids mature and progress throughout the course of a week with around adults that are engaged, invested, and care about them as young children. I'm telling you, it is the highlight of my summer."

Daniels is watching the NBA Summer League action but reiterated it is"The highlight of my summer...nothing does my heart better. It is a life camp slash basketball camp. I tell parents all the time that if their child comes out a better basketball player but the same person, I failed. I want them to be better people when they walk out of those doors. While I do want to teach them the fundamentals of the sport. Dribbling, passing, defense, communication. A lot of those things parallel with life because a coach will also be a teacher."

As for bringing the camp to New Orleans, Daniels "loves the people of New Orleans, the culture of New Orleans, and I love the way the fanbase has welcomed me as an analyst. Daniels explained he is busy during the season and hosting logistics are burdensome but if he has "an opportunity...in the summertime" a camp will happen.

He admitted "there are kids out there that who have no idea who I am and that's cool. That's okay. But I want them to know me as someone who actually cares about them, about their well-being in the future. And again, we are all blessed with a platform. All of us are blessed with a platform in some way to somehow impact those that are coming after us. That's one of the gifts that God has given me is an opportunity to connect with the younger generation."

The beloved broadcaster added, "If I have an opportunity to do this and bring them to New Orleans, I'm telling you, I've had conversations with people this past year about doing it. But it takes a lot to kind of put it all together. I promise. I promise something that I want to do with my time in New Orleans is bring my basketball camp there and serve that community."

More than a handful of former players have gone on to have successful college careers. Some are current students coming back to help the next generation, following the example Daniels puts forth. For anyone looking to pitch in, the camp is accepting lunch sponsors. Visit the Daniels Family Foundation camp's website information page for more information on how to help.

