Pelicans Have Local Options For Las Vegas Summer League, Birmingham Squadron Rosters

The New Orleans Pelicans have several local options to fill out thier NBA Summer League and Birmingham Squadron rosters.

The New Orleans Pelicans have a near-full roster for the 2022-23 regular season. However, most everyone involved in the most recent playoff run will not log a minute in the 2023 Las Vegas Summer League. Filling out the roster around the team’s first-round draft pick is just another investment toward growing the organization’s family-like culture. Though the front office will scour the globe, they do have several local options.

The Pelicans have realized a return on their investment since moving the Squadron to Birmingham. Jaxson Hayes, Trey Murphy III, and Naji Marshall used their trips to the G-League to develop. Jose Alvarado’s origin story as a professional started in that Birmingham locker room. The front office will scour the globe for talent but they do have plenty of local options to fill out the NBA Summer League and Birmingham Squadron rotations.

Apr 10, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Jared Harper (2) dribbles against \Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Local Pros Looking For A Shot

John Petty Jr., Riley LaChance, and Jared Harper all starred at colleges close enough to make them marketable to the fanbase. As the Pelicans fanbase grows, so has the talent coming from this basketball city.

Some just need time to be seen. For instance, Melvin Frazier Jr., the 35th overall pick a few years ago, has shown promise in 32 NBA games but needs just a little more seasoning to stick with an NBA roster.

Lamar Peters, Tyree Griffin, and Feron Hunt are all on the Jet Life Athletic roster, adding an extra layer to the team’s collaboration with local influencers. Peters and Hunt have G-League and Summer League experience while Griffin has played in Europe after playing his college ball at Southern Miss.

Peters most recently played in the top divisions of Turkey and Spain. He averaged 17.8 points, 7.3 assists, and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 40% from three-point range as a rookie while with the Westchester Knicks in 2019-20. He got lost in the rotations for Philadelphia last summer but deserves another look.

Feb 26, 2019; Starkville, MS, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Lamar Peters (2) handles the ball against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Hunt got time with the New York Knicks on a two-way contract and received a healthy amount of praise from Tom Thibodeau. Griffin averaged 13 points, 5 assists, 2 rebounds, and 1 steal as a rookie with KK Mladost Zemun (Serbia) before moving to Hungary.

Greg Monroe is still hoping for one last shot at a playoff run. He started last season with the Capital City Go-Go before signing a string of ten-day contracts. Stashing him in Birmingham as an insurance policy with a personal connection to the city would help the development of the younger teammates. It could also help him get into the coaching side of the business.

Feb 26, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers forward Shareef O'Neal (24) dunks the ball against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Unearthing Undrafted Free Agents

Tari Eason will likely be selected before the Pelicans get to their second-round picks. The Pelicans could still scoop up Shareef O’Neal or Darius Days after the draft.

O’Neal is as athletic as he is raw, due to missing time for heart surgery. Having O’Neal in Vegas would ensure Shaq and the TNT crew took notice of the Pelicans. Days played in 33 games, averaging 13.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game in 29.7 minutes. He started 91 of LSU’s last 92 games.

Nichols State has two future pros in the draft pool worth watching. Ty Gordon was named the 2022 Southland Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Year and ended the season 9th on the NCAA’s scoring charts. Ryghe Lyons was the Southland's best defensive big man and can hit a three-point shot. He would not be out of place spacing the floor and protecting the rim in Las Vegas.

Jalen Cook (Tulane), Jordan Brown (Louisiana), Theo Akwuba (Louisiana), and AJ Taylor (Grambling) are all in the NBA Draft Pool. Why not give at least one local talent a shot?

Bring the in for a group workout, perhaps against a future lottery pick. They have all earned the opportunity to chase their professional dreams. With the lax rules in Las Vegas and a few more weeks until the 2022 NBA Draft, what could it hurt to let someone start that journey with the New Orleans Pelicans?

