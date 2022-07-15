Pelicans vs. Lakers Preview: Summer League Title Shot On The Line

The New Orleans Pelicans can clinch an NBA Summer League title shot with a win over the Los Angeles Lakers and a little help.

The New Orleans Pelicans (2-1) can clinch an NBA Summer League title shot with a win over the Los Angeles Lakers (1-2). The Pelicans (+9.7) have a better point differential than the Portland Trail Blazers (+8.3) but the Phoenix Suns (+7.3) have a chance to make a leap into the championship game. The Pelicans just need a win that is at least within two points of the Suns, if Phoenix can topple the Sacramento Kings.

New Orleans gets the benefit of playing the late game after Phoenix is all but finished. The Las Vegas title game will be held Sunday at 7 PM CST.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers

When: July 15 10 PM CST

Where: Thomas and Mack Center Las Vegas, NV

How To Watch: ESPN 2

The Pelicans have relied on the steady hand of Jared Harper to lead the offense to over 100 points but the last two wins have been full team efforts. ESPN's Andrew Lopez expects most of this team to play for the Birmingham Squadron. The chemistry shows. Five different Pelicans had more than 10 points and 9 of the 10 players to get court time dished out at least one assist in the 106-88 win over the Washington Wizards.

Deividas Sirvydis was the leading scorer against the Wizards with 25 points and six made three-pointers. Daeqwon Plowden is a game-time decision after spraining his ankle but the team is optimistic the Bowling Green product will suit up. Lopez also reports Plowden has a training camp invite on the table.

Dereon Seabron had 13 points, two rebounds, three assists, and two steals in a breakout game versus Washington. He missed all both of his shots in his first 25 minutes and two games this summer. The North Carolina State product can shake off the rust with the security of a two-way contract. This New Orleans Pelicans roster can make a lifelong memory by playing like there is no tomorrow against the Lakers.

It may be Summer League but a championship is a championship. Players and coaches show up to win the game, as Herm Edwards once said. These Pelicans get to experience a similar situation to last year's team. A win all but assures a postseason that matters and it also ends the schedule on a sour note for the Lakers.

Read More Pelicans News: