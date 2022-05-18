Pelicans Can Be Creative With 8th Pick in 2022 NBA Draft

The New Orleans Pelicans can afford to get creative with the 8th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The New Orleans Pelicans will have several options after landing the 8th overall pick in the NBA Draft Lottery. As it stands, the Pelicans have the three (8th, 41st, 52nd) picks in the 2022 Draft but only have roster room for the 8th pick right now. Still, the Pelicans can afford to get creative to land their top prospect.

The cap hold for the 8th overall pick is approximately $5.4 million for next season. New Orleans is just $2.4 million under the luxury tax threshold now that the draft order is set and the cap hold is in place. Barring a league-altering trade for another All-Star, the Pelicans will stay under the tax and retain use of the entire $10.3 million Mid-Level Exception.

Kira Lewis Jr. is a raw, primarily unknown commodity. Devonte' Graham and Jaxson Hayes are known commodities that might have to accept reduced roles next year. Trading Kira Lewis Jr., Devonte' Graham, or Jaxson Hayes along with the 8th pick is an option that would bring in young talent while creating financial and roster flexibility.

Apr 5, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes (10) hangs on the rim after a dunk against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Hayes is eligible for a contract extension, and Graham is due $11.5 million. Hayes and Graham plus future picks could be used to grab a player the front office believes can be a true difference-maker for the rest of the decade. There is no need to force the issue with the pick, Hayes, or Graham. AJ Griffin, Jeremy Sochan, and/or Bennedict Mathurin should be available if the Pelicans stand pat or cannot find a trade partner.

This draft does present a rare opportunity for a playoff team. The Pelicans will not luck into lottery picks every offseason. This might be the best chance to add a top-4 talent before the team hits the luxury tax regardless of future picks swaps and options. Even if the Pelicans move back in the draft they should be able to snag either Ousmane Dieng, Johnny Davis, or Dyson Daniels.

Moving up just a couple of spots for Shadeon Sharpe and Jaden Ivey will be worth the call for David Griffin. Making a trade for a top 3 pick to get Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero, or Jabari Smith would deplete the stockpile of future draft assets. All three will cost almost double what the 8th pick makes next season as well.

Since the Pelicans kept the Los Angeles Lakers 2022 pick, the Memphis Grizzlies get Cleveland's 2022 second-round pick and a 2025 second-rounder from New Orleans to complete the Jonas Valanciunas trade. With that trade done, New Orleans can now sell one of the remaining 2022 second-rounders for a few million in cash considerations and still stash a prospect overseas.

Having a pick-swap option with the Lakers in 2023, New Orleans could also move back in the draft. Stockpiling more picks to use on cost-controlled talent is a financially prudent avenue to explore. There is only one ball and so many minutes to go around with Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum, and Brandon Ingram leading a team expected to return most of the roster.

The Pelicans have done well finding high-character guys outside of the lottery. Naji Marshall and Jose Alvarado were plucked from the Undrafted Free Agent pile. However, the Pelicans cannot continue to count on lottery luck and other teams overlooking rotational gems.

New Orleans expects a calm, quiet summer but needs to add another playoff-caliber piece to the roster. The best way to do that and retain control of future assets might just be staying put at 8th overall. Getting creative could push the Pelicans into the upper echelon of playoff contenders. Getting too creative could limit future moves and affect the team's chemistry.

