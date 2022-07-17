Skip to main content

Pelicans Close Out Summer League vs. Chet Holmgren, Thunder

The New Orleans Pelicans will close out their 2022 NBA Las Vegas Summer League schedule against Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Pelicans will be without most of the roster as every playoff veteran and 2022 NBA Draft pick on the team will be watching from the sidelines.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

  • When: 5:00 PM CST
  • Where: Thomas and Mack Center Las Vegas, NV
  • How To Watch: NBA TV

Trey Murphy III and Naji Marshall were never expected to play all five games. Jose Alvarado was initially on the roster but the Pelicans decided to rest their reserve guard after returning from national league duty with Puerto Rico. Unfortunately, all three New Orleans rookies were injured in the first week. 

Dyson Daniels (ankle) played just 8 minutes in his NBA debut. E.J. Liddell (knee) suffered a torn ACL in the second game. Karlo Matkovic (hand) is still letting the stitches heal a cut on his hand. It will be up to Jared Harper and John Petty Jr. once again.

The Birmingham Squadron duo has been feeding the hot hands of Deividas Sirvydis, who is shooting 50% from three-point range in Las Vegas. Dereon Seabron has one more chance to get comfortable with his role before reporting to camp on a two-way contract.

The guards will be familiar with playing together. The big man rotation has fluctuated a bit more the last few games with Matkovic out. Tyrique Jones, Zach Hankins, and John Butler Jr. will have to man the paint for most of the evening. Amadou Sow has received only a handful of minutes in the last two weeks.

There are still reasons to be invested against the Thunder. Harper, Petty Jr., and Sirvydis could all suit up for the Pelicans at some point next season. Chet Holmgren alone brings enough curiosity to tune in. New Orleans was one win away from a shot at the championship. Now they need a win to fly home with a winning record.

