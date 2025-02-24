4x NBA All-Star Makes Strong Jayson Tatum Statement
The Boston Celtics finally got over the hump in their era under Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, winning the 2024 NBA Finals over the Dallas Mavericks to capture an NBA-best 18th NBA Championship in the process. So far through the 2024-25 season, it looks as if the Celtics will be in a prime position to contend for back-to-back titles in this year's playoffs.
A big reason for their chances being his to repeat is the play of Tatum, who has elevated his game this season. As of Monday, he's averaging 26.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 5.7 assists, looking well on his way to another All-NBA First-Team selection. Regardless, Tatum continues to see disrespect online from fans. According to former New Orleans Pelicans star DeMarcus Cousins, he thinks differently.
"This has been a guy that's won since he stepped foot in the league," Cousins shared on FanDuel TV's Run It Back about Tatum. "I don't even understand the negativity that floats around his name. I don't get it. I don't see the perspective that everybody else sees. This kid has been nothing but great."
Following his performance in the NBA Finals, where Brown won the Finals MVP trophy over him, criticism around Tatum started to really ramp up during the 2024 Summer Olympics with Team USA after not receiving much playing time during the gold medal run.
However, Tatum's play on the court speaks for itself, as he's one of the best 10 players in the league and has a chance to cement his legacy among Celtics greats with an NBA Finals victory in 2025.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors