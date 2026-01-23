Pelicans Are Reportedly Pursuing Pacers Starter in Exchange for Yves Missi

As the February 5 trade deadline rapidly approaches, the New Orleans Pelicans face mounting pressure to make bold moves and address their league-worst record. Drastic changes are clearly needed for the roster. Early reports indicated that the Pelicans were determined to keep the core of Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones, and their rookie class together past the deadline.

A new report suggests New Orleans may pursue a scorer to boost their offense. NBA insider Jake Fischer says the Pelicans are interested in Pacers forward Bennedict Mathurin. One possibility is including Pelicans center Yves Missi in a deal. Fischer describes the talks as an “incomplete deal framework.” Indiana, meanwhile, seeks an athletic center to complement Tyrese Haliburton next season upon his return from injury.

Mathurin is in the final year of his rookie contract and is averaging a career-best 17.8 points per game. However, he has been sidelined since January 2nd due to a right thumb injury. The team has not specified an exact timetable for his return, but he has been doing individual workouts this week with the team. Mathurin will be a restricted free agent this summer, but the Pacers already have $177 million in guaranteed money on their books for next season, so Indiana may not have long-term plans for the 23-year-old.

New Orleans could offer Missi plus either draft capital or a salary filler player to make the deal work. Missi has seen his minutes decrease in his second season, after having a promising rookie campaign last year.

The Cameroon-born center appeared in 73 games last season, averaging 26.8 minutes, 9.1 points, and 8.2 rebounds per contest. With rookie Derik Queen’s emergence at center, Missi’s minutes now average 18.8, with 5.5 points per game. Interim coach James Borrego praises Missi’s growth, noting his late start in organized basketball at age 15 still impacts his development.

“(Missi) screening has gotten better, offensively,” Borrego recently said after a practice. “He has definitely become a better screener. His angles, pressure on the rim, and his hands are getting better. That’s an area of growth and improvement for him.”

YVES MISSI 😡



i think 2 angles is better than 1! pic.twitter.com/LVsPVdYThR — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) November 25, 2025

Ben Mathurin-Yves Missi Swap Could Be a Win-Win Trade for Both Sides

“When the ball is in (Missi’s) hands, making a play either at the rim or the second side, that part has slowed down. We are still working on it,” Borrego acknowledged. “We are not refined there, but overall it’s just making plays at both ends of the floor.”

While Missi is still developing his game, Mathurin has become a consistent scorer in this league, especially at attacking the basket. He’s also shooting a solid 36.6% from beyond the arc, which is an Achilles heel of the Pelicans, who rank near the bottom of the league in three-point attempts and makes per game.

Indiana has been looking for a rim-protector and finisher since former center Myles Turner joined the Milwaukee Bucks last offseason. The Pacers rank 27th in the NBA in opponents' points per game in the paint, surrendering 53.7 a contest. Adding a shot blocker like Missi could help them in that regard, while the Pelicans could definitely use Mathurin’s outside shooting ability. A deal makes sense for both sides, and we’ll wait and see if it happens before the deadline next month.

