Lakers G League Team Announces Signing of 6-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Pelicans Guard

The South Bay Lakers have signed former New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham.

Joey Linn

Nov 2, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) moves the ball against New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena.
Nov 2, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) moves the ball against New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The South Bay Lakers are certainly the most popular G League team right now. When he isn’t with the Los Angeles Lakers, rookie guard Bronny James is playing with South Bay. 

Dropping a career-high 30 points in his first G League road game on Thursday night, James turned in by far his best performance as a professional. The son of LeBron James, the rookie guard will always have the biggest spotlight, but there are other talented players on his G League team. Adding another talented guard on Friday, the South Bay Lakers announced the signing of a six-year NBA veteran.

Devonte' Graham
Feb 27, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) warms up for the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Per the South Bay Lakers, the team has signed Devonte’ Graham. The six-year NBA veteran has spent time with the Charlotte Hornets, New Orleans Pelicans, and San Antonio Spurs. In 336 NBA games (171 starts), Graham has averaged 11.1 points in 24.9 minutes per contest.

Via South Bay Lakers: "OFFICIAL: The South Bay Lakers have signed guard Devonte’ Graham."

A second round pick of the Atlanta Hawks in 2018, Graham is now 29 years old. The 6-foot-1 guard’s last contact was an Exhibit 10 deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, but he never appeared in an NBA game for them. Now getting in opportunity in the Lakers organization, Graham should get some extended run in the G League.

Graham spent 23 games with the Spurs last season, but received just 13.6 minutes per game. While he has never been efficient (career 37.1% shooting), Graham has flashed real scoring ability at times, which the Lakers will hope to refine in the G League.

Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

