Latest Zion Williamson Injury Update Before Pelicans vs. Cavaliers
The New Orleans Pelicans face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night at the Smoothie King Center. Many eyes are focused on star forward Zion Williamson's availability for the matchup. Williamson missed the team's last two games due to hamstring soreness.
Head Coach Willie Green told local media this week that the team was unsure when the two-time All-Star injured himself, but the former Duke standout told them he wasn't feeling right. New Orleans held Williamson out of Sunday's game against the Hawks, and he did not play against the Trail Blazers on Monday.
The team still lists him as questionable for Wednesday's game, but the star forward was seen at shootaround on Wednesday afternoon. This is a welcome sign, as the team revealed that Williamson stayed home during Monday's loss to the Blazers due to 'doctor's orders.'
Given the extended injury list, New Orleans could use its star on Wednesday. Dejounte Murray, Herb Jones, CJ McCollum, and Trey Murphy are all out of Wednesday's matchup. The team also added Jose Alvarado to the injury list on Wednesday. Alvarado is listed as questionable with a right ankle sprain.
New Orleans battles a Cleveland Cavaliers team that is undefeated on the season and boasts one of the best backcourts in the league. Cleveland has won four of its last five games against New Orleans.
The Pelicans and Cavaliers will tip off at 7:00 p.m. CT on Wednesday night.
