17-Year NBA Veteran Makes Bold Statement on Best NBA Duo
The New Orleans Pelicans host the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers at home on Wednesday night. New Orleans limps into the contest, losing its last two home games and dealing with many injuries. Cleveland has the best record in the Eastern Conference and, according to former NBA player Lou Williams, also has the best duo in the NBA.
Williams knows a thing or two about dynamic guard play. He played 17 seasons in the NBA, capturing the Sixth Man of the Year Award three times and scoring over 15,000 points in his career. He is a regular guest on FanDuel TV and praised the Cavs duo for their stellar play this season.
Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland lead the Cavs' high-powered attack and are the team's leaders in points, assists, and steals. Both All-Stars have scored at least 30 points twice this season. Slowing down the dynamic duo won't be easy, considering the Pelicans are playing without their best perimeter defenders.
Herb Jones (shoulder sprain) and Dejounte Murray (fractured hand) are out for extended periods. Added to the injury report is backup guard Jose Alvarado, who was added to the injury report on Wednesday with a right ankle sprain. Alvarado comes off the best game of the season on Monday when he scored 18 points and dished six assists in the loss to the Blazers.
New Orleans has lost four of its last five games against Cleveland and is desperate for a win, having lost its last two home games. The matchup tip-offs on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. CT.
