Pelicans CJ McCollum Signs With ESPN

New Orleans guard CJ McCollum has signed a deal to join ESPN's multiplatform as an analyst.

According to ESPN, he will debut on the "NBA Finals: Celebrating 75 broadcast, which will be ESPN2's alternate presentation of Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics."

McCollum is the president of the NBA Players Association and developing a podcast for ESPN.

The Pelicans leader is becoming one of the most versatile players on and off the basketball court.

Ingram and McCollum
He released a statement, "I am excited to bring what I feel is my unique perspective, based on my vast knowledge of the game that I've gained during my nine years as a player in the NBA,'' McCollum said in a statement. ''To have an opportunity to put my journalism background to use on the largest stage with the many talented professionals at ESPN is a dream come true.''

The Canton, Ohio native graduated from Lehigh with his journalism degree.

After the midseason trade from Portland to New Orleans, McCollum and the Pelicans became re-energized. He averaged 24.3 PPG after arriving in the Big Easy, which helped the Pelicans position themselves for a successful playoff run after winning the NBA Play-In Tournament over the Spurs and Clippers.

The Pelicans lost 4-2 to the Suns. Still, they earned the credibility of many in the NBA for their tenacity and passionate play.

More information on McCollum's new gig with ESPN can be found at AP Sports.

