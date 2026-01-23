Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Injury Report: Are Zion Williamson & Ja Morant Playing?

The New Orleans Pelicans are desperately trying to turn their season around to give their fans something to be hopeful about after losing 36 of the first 46 games of the season. Even though they have been relatively healthier in recent weeks, the Pelicans are struggling to win games, and it's not going to get easier for them any time soon. After facing the Grizzlies in Memphis, the Pelicans are going on the road to take on the Spurs and the Thunder, putting them at great risk of extending their losing streak to six.

Against the Grizzlies on Friday, the Pelicans will have a health advantage. Even though they have Jose Alvarado still sidelined and Herb Jones still questionable with an ankle sprain, the Pelicans have a much shorter injury list than Memphis.

Zion Williamson Available, Ja Morant Out, Herb Jones Questionable on Friday

Memphis will be without Ja Morant, who is dealing with a left elbow injury and a UCL sprain. In addition to their star guard, the Grizzlies have Santi Aldama, Brandon Clarke, Zach Edey, Ty Jerome, and Scotty Pippen Jr. listed as out on the injury report.

Clarke, Edey, Jerome, and Pippen Jr. have been out for an extended period, but the Grizzlies have managed to stay afloat. At 18-24, they continue to be in the chase for a Play-In spot.

Morant's absence also extends his streak of not being able to play seven games in a row since the start of the 2023-24 season. The 26-year-old guard, who has been rumored to be a Pelicans target at the trade deadline, returned to action on January 18, but only lasted two games before landing on the injury report once again.

The Pelicans, on the other hand, are still dealing with a Herb Jones concern, who has missed 15 of the last 16 games. He was questionable to play against the Pistons on Wednesday but ended up sitting out. He should have a better chance to suit up against the Grizzlies and will be a game-time decision.

The good news is that Zion Williamson is not on the injury report. The star power forward left the game against Detroit early with an illness and didn't return to the game after 15 minutes of action. Barring an unexpected development, he should get his usual minutes and workload on Friday.

Read More About the New Orleans Pelicans: