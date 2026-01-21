Latest Ja Morant Report Saves the Pelicans From Themselves

The NBA trade deadline is a time when a circus of rumors and speculation ensues every season. This year is no different, with the New Orleans Pelicans rumored to be both buyers and sellers ahead of the February 5th deadline. No deals have been initiated for New Orleans, but last week, a rumor suggested the team was interested in Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant.

Now, NBA insider Marc Stein reveals that the dream of adding the dynamic guard to the Pelicans’ roster might be over. Stein reports that Morant has informed the Grizzlies that he doesn’t want to be traded, reaffirming his commitment to the team and the city of Memphis. Morant was recently asked about the trade speculation after the team’s overseas game against the Orlando Magic in London.

Ja Morant May Not Be Available at Trade Deadline Despite Pelicans Rumors

"I’m a very loyal guy," Morant said. "I got a (Grizzlies) logo on my back, so that should tell you exactly where I want to be”, the former All-Star said after Memphis’ 126-109 victory. For now, the former No. 2 overall pick maintains his desire to remain with the franchise that drafted him, which would put a damper on the Pelicans’ plans to fast-track a retooling into relevancy in the Western Conference.

A Morant-Zion Williamson duo would be enticing on paper, with each dynamic player possessing an electric ability to get downhill and finish at the rim. The pressure both players could put on the opposing defenses in a pick-and-roll situation would be deadly, to say the least. However, there would be a couple of downsides if New Orleans could swing a deal for the former Murray State standout.

There is a significant financial risk associated with a trade for Morant. He is currently in the middle of a five-year, $197 million deal, with a cap hit of roughly $39.4 million this season. That number escalates to $42.2 million next year and nearly $45 million in 2027-28.

With the Pelicans already with Williamson’s contract on the books, provided he stays healthy and meets his weight and game stipulations, New Orleans would have two players making over $40 million per season, possibly placing them in the second apron of the luxury tax.

Basketball-wise, there are also questions regarding his fit with the team. Morant is shooting a career-low 23.5% from beyond the arc this season. New Orleans ranks near the bottom of the league in three-point makes and attempts, so adding another non-shooter to the team hampers their offensive prowess even further.

Morant is also a small guard at 6'2 "and 174 lbs, meaning he could be a defensive liability against bigger guards. Considering the Pelicans already drafted a small guard in Jeremiah Fears, they would have a clear disadvantage defensively in the backcourt.

The dynamic guard has also had his well-documented off-court issues, leading some teams to hesitate to pull the trigger, unsure when another episode might occur. He's already faced suspensions for his conduct, and the guard has also been trending downward in availability on the court. The last few seasons for Morant have ended with injury, sidelining him for the remainder of a couple of seasons.

Morant’s stance to want to remain in Memphis may leave Pelicans’ fans disappointed that they appear not to be obtaining him in a trade. However, New Orleans must make sound decisions about their future, and the risk may not be worth the reward in trying to bring Morant to the Big Easy.

More New Orleans Pelicans news and rumors: