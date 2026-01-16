All You Need to Know About Pelicans-Ja Morant Trade Rumors

On Friday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that the New Orleans Pelicans are showing interest in Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies. The dynamic but polarizing point guard is reportedly available on the trade market after wearing out his welcome in Memphis. One of the biggest dominoes to fall between now and the February 5 trade deadline, Morant reportedly has a surprise new suitor in New Orleans.

Few expected the Pelicans to be buyers at the deadline. All signs point towards a quiet trade deadline for the Pelicans, much to the frustration of their fanbase, who want them to be sellers. Per Scotto, however, not only are the Pelicans not selling, but they have also "inquired about Memphis’ asking price for Morant in a potential buy-low scenario, league sources told HoopsHype." Let's explore all the angles of this potential move.

Who Else Is Involved in the Ja Morant Sweepstakes?

Since his availability was made public, the Miami Heat has emerged as the favorite to land Morant. There is reportedly mutual interest, but why the Heat would want to pair Tyler Herro and Morant in the backcourt, or move on from Herro, who has been more reliable and productive than Morant in recent years, for Morant raises few questions. Scotto also names the Bucks, Kings, and the Raptors as other teams interested in the 26-year-old.

What Is Ja Morant's Contract Status?

Morant makes $39.4 million this season and is under contract for two more years after this for a total of $87 million. He will be extension-eligible in the 2026 offseason.

What Is Ja Morant's Trade Value?

Morant has produced nowhere near the level his contract demands. He has played a total of 77 games out of a possible 204 games since the start of the 2023-24 season. He hasn't played seven consecutive games since then, either.

When he has played, he has been highly inefficient. He has a 50.6% True Shooting this season, one of the worst numbers among high usage players. His outside shot is completely broken as he is making 20.8% of his threes this season and is down to 31.0% for his career.

As an undersized guard who relies on his speed, quickness, and athleticism, whether Morant's best years are behind him is a legitimate question. This, coupled with availability concerns and efficiency questions, seriously lowers Morant's trade value.

Trae Young, who was in a similar situation to Morant, was traded for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert earlier this month. The Hawks weren't able to get any draft capital or intriguing assets back in that deal, highlighting the diminished market for undersized, offense-first point guards. It's very difficult to imagine Morant having a better market than Young, who has been more available and had higher highs than Morant in recent years.

Therefore, it's safe to assume that the Grizzlies won't get more than a middling first-round pick at best in return for Morant.

What Do Pelicans Need to Give Up to Acquire Ja Morant?

A Zion-for-Ja trade works financially, but the Pelicans presumably have little interest in doing that. Including Trey Murphy and Herb Jones makes no sense, either. Therefore, Dejounte Murray or Jordan Poole has to be included in the deal.

One of Murray or Poole, plus Kevon Looney or Saddiq Bey, gets the Pelicans to Morant's salary. The Grizzlies would likely ask for additional draft capital in that scenario, since Poole and Murray should both be considered a negative asset, since one makes $34 million and the other $32.8 million next season, respectively.

Perhaps the Pelicans can avoid giving up draft capital by including Jose Alvarado and/or Yves Missi in the deal.

Does Ja Morant Fit the Pelicans?

While Morant is an obvious talent upgrade for this roster, his fit in New Orleans is highly questionable. He is a very similar player to Jeremiah Fears: an electrifying offense-first guard who can't shoot or defend. Playing them next to each other would be a terrible idea for shooting and defensive reasons.

If Williamson is staying in New Orleans and Derik Queen is the future of the Pelicans, the team needs to have as many off-ball threats and defenders around them as possible. Morant checks neither box. A team that gives serious minutes to Morant, Fears, Williamson, and Queen can't sniff being an even average defense, severely restricting their ceiling.

Should the Pelicans Trade for Ja Morant?

The answer to any question that asks whether a team "should" trade for any player is "it depends". If the Pelicans can get Morant by only trading Poole (or Murray) and Looney, sure. Since Morant seems to have other suitors, it feels unlikely that a package like this would be sufficient.

The Pels should be hesitant to include anything of value, including the likes of Missi, Alvarado, and Bey. The idea of paying Morant over $42 million in each of the next two seasons is highly unpalatable, especially for a team that desperately needs to bottom out and accumulate assets. Considering the poor fit, Morant shouldn't be on the Pelicans' shortlist.

