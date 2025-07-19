2-Time NBA MVP Gives High Praise to Detroit Pistons Legend.
When it comes to the history of the Detroit Pistons, arguably the greatest player to suit up for the franchise was point guard Isiah Thomas. Following his Hall of Fame career, one former MVP opened up on the influence the star guard had on him.
Thomas spent his entire career with the Pistons, famously leading them to a pair of NBA championships. He is most known for being the leader of the "Bad Boys" teams, but he had a sound approach to the game. Thomas had the ability to go out and put up big numbers on any given night, but valued team success the most. Because of this, he focused more on keeping everyone on the floor involved instead of inflating his personal stats.
During a recent live episode of their "Mind the Game" podcast, LeBron James and Steve Nash answered an array of questions from their fans. Among the things asked was which player from any era do they wish they could play alongside the most. Nash took this as an opportunity to bring up how Thomas was a player he tried to model his game after during his basketball career.
"My hero, the one person I tried to emulate, was Isiah Thomas," Nash said. "Smaller guard that was just super competitive. It's hard for me to pick one, but like I said my hero was Isiah Thomas."
Nash didn't have the natural scoring ability that Thomas did, but their games have undeniable similarities. The biggest being their unselfishness at the point guard position. Like Thomas, Nash was someone who enjoyed setting up his teammates and keeping the whole team involved offensively. This approach led him to being the focal point of the famous "seven seconds or less" Phoenix Suns teams and winning a pair of MVP awards in the 2000s.
