Carmelo Anthony Has High Praise for Pistons Star Cade Cunningham
When it comes to the major storylines in the NBA this season, the turnaround of the Detroit Pistons needs to be near the top. Within that, the emergence of Cade Cunningham also deserves its proper shine.
Over the summer, the Pistons handed Cunningham a max extension that is now the largest deal in franchise history. In return, he's managed to take his game to new heights. Cunningham's game has developed across the board, and it's resulted in the Pistons rapidly climbing the Eastern Conference standings.
At the age of 23, Cunningham is showing the potential of being an all-around talent the franchise can completely build around. On the season, the former No. 1 pick is averaging 25.2 PPG, 6.2 RPG, and 9.4 APG. Along with an All-Star selection, countless analysts have gone out of their way to praise Cunningham has he continues his breakout campaign for the Pistons.
Among the recent notable figures to speak out about Cunningham is former NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony. While on his 7PM in Brooklyn podcast, he stated that the Pistons guard is proving to the league that he'll be a star-level talent for years to come.
"I think we seeing the development of Cade Cunningham," Anthony said. "The patience of like going through the process...He's doing s*** that's like, I'm here, and as a result they winning."
Behind the strong play of Cunningham, the Pistons are well on their way to ending their playoff drought. With 21 games to go they are sixth place with a 34-27 record and are only one game out of fourth place.
When a team drafts a player No. 1 overall, the goal is land a prospect who can be a pillar for the franchise for a generation. Based on his growth as a player and leader, the Pistons have found that in Cunningham.
More Pistons on SI
Cade Cunningham Speaks on Major Goals
Pistons Star Lands High Praise From Detroit Legend
Malik Beasley Reacts to Throwback Photo With Pistons
Pistons Guard on Pace to Join Steph Curry in Exclusive Group