Cade Cunningham Receives High Praise from Detroit Pistons Legend
Every year, the NBA has new young talent emerge as future superstars. This season, the Detroit Pistons find themselves with one of the league's top breakout performers.
Four years removed from being drafted No. 1 overall, Cunningham is delivering on the expectations that come with being a top pick. He's slowly developed into a star-claiber talent, and looks ready to be a pillar the franchise can build around for the next decade.
At the age of 23, Cunningham has been one of the NBA's top all-around performers. Through 53 appearances, he is averaging 25.8 PPG, 6.3 RPG, and 9.5 APG. These numbers have already landed him on an All-Star team, and more accolades could be coming down the pike for the Pistons star.
Throughout his breakout campaign, numerous people have gone out of their way to praise Cunningham and his abilities. Among the most recent to do so was Pistons legend Grant Hill. During an interview with Whistle Sports, the Hall of Famer siad he saw something special in Cunningham dating back to his high school days.
"At 16, 17 years of age. Even then just a tremendous amount of maturity," Hill said. "You just knew there was something special about him as a person...Cade now has emerged. He is an All-Star, he's an incredible leader, he's become a guy who's been a force. He has elevated that team, it's fun to watch."
With some personal recognition under his belt, Cunningham is now trying to elevate the franchise as a whole. He's continued his strong play out of the All-Star break as the Pistons look to reach the postseason for the first time since 2019.
