Pistons' Cade Cunningham Joins Rare Stat Group With 9-Time NBA All-Star
As we approach the last leg of the regular season, there are many positive takeaways for the Detroit Pistons. That said, none are bigger than Cade Cunningham making the jump to being a star-caliber player in the NBA.
Injury derailed Cunningham's career early on, but the former No. 1 pick has gotten back on track in a big way. He finished the 2024 season on an impressive note, and carried that momentum into his fourth year in the league. Now, Cunningham has cemented himself as one of the top young stars in the NBA.
Shortly removed from making his first All-Star appearance, Cunningham continues to lead the charge for the Pistons. He put together one of his best all-around performances Sunday in what ended up being a competitive matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. In 38 minutes of action, Cunningham recorded 38 points, seven rebounds, 12 assists, and three blocks. The Pistons star also connected on a career high seven attempts from beyond the arc.
Along with carrying his team to a victory, Cunningham joined an exclusive group in NBA history. He is now one of four players to record at least 35 points, 10 assists, three blocks, and seven made threes in a game. The others are Hall of Famer Vince Carter, Luka Doncic, and nine-time All-Star Damian Lillard.
Cunningham's breakout campaign has already yielded personal accolades for the young guard. Now, he is zeroed in on team success. With about 25 games to go in the schedule, the Pistons find themselves in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff picture. As they attempt to put an end to their postseason drought, they'll continue to rely on their star guard to set the tone.
More Pistons on SI
Detroit Pistons Veteran Opens up on Requesting to Not be Traded
Detroit Pistons Make Post-Trade Deadline Roster Move
Dennis Schroder’s Social Media Post After Joining Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons Star Cade Cunningham Named to NBA All-Star Event
Former Detroit Pistons Player Included in Marcus Smart Trade