Pistons Guard on Pace to Join Steph Curry in Exclusive Shooting Group
In his first offseason running the Detroit Pistons front office, Trajan Langdon put an emphasis on outside shooting. Malik Beasley was signed to a modest one year deal for his complementary skill set, but has shattered any and all expectations in terms of his impact.
Beasley has built a reputation in the NBA for his effective three-point shooting. However, he has taken that production to new heights in Detroit. Primarily coming off the bench, Beasley is knocking down 42.3% of his threes while attempting just over nine per game. With his stellar outside shooting, the journeyman guard has a chance to join Steph Curry in some rare company.
On Monday morning, former ESPN analyst Zach Lowe took to X (formerly Twitter) to discuss just how good Beasley has been beyond the arc for the Pistons. He is currently on track to join Curry as the only players in NBA history to shoot over 42% from three on at least 11 attempts per game per 36 minutes.
Per 36, Beasley is shooting 42.3 from deep on 12.2 attempts per game. If he's able to maintain this pace, it will set new career-highs for him in both categories.
Despite playing a bench role for the Pistons, Beasley makes his impact known every night with his shooting. He's been in the top five for three-pointers made for the majority of the season, currently sitting in second place behind Anthony Edwards.
As far as value signings go this offseason, the Pistons landing Beasley for six million dollars is one of the biggest steals of free agency. Between his production on the floor and the leadership role he's embraced in the locker room, the veteran guard has become an extremely valuable piece for the franchise.
