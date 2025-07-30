All Pistons

Detroit Pistons Land Poor Assessment for NBA Offseason

The Detroit Pistons didn't ace the offseason, according to one publication.

Justin Grasso

Oct 30, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) talks with his teammates during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Oct 30, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) talks with his teammates during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
It was a quiet offseason for the Detroit Pistons, who ended up being forced to take their strategy in an unexpected direction.

The result? A poor grade.

Yahoo Sports’ Ben Rohrbach isn’t sold on the moves Detroit’s front office made this offseason. Grading out each team’s performance this summer, the Pistons ended up with a “D.”

It’s not totally their fault. After all, the Pistons’ top priority, Malik Beasley, ended up under investigation for a gambling-related incident just days before free agency kicked off.

Still, they didn’t just lose Beasley. Dennis Schroder and Tim Hardaway Jr. hit the road as well. To replace those three, the Pistons added Caris LeVert and Duncan Robinson in free agency, after drafting Chaz Lanier with their lone second-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

“[The Malik Beasley situation] altered everything the Pistons were trying to accomplish, as they were also set to lose reserves Dennis Schröder and Tim Hardaway Jr.,” Rohrbach wrote.

Malik Beasle
May 1, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) fires up the crowd in the first half against the New York Knicks during game six of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

“In their place Detroit signed Caris LeVert and Duncan Robinson for a combined $31 million annually. Neither the Cavaliers nor the Miami Heat made much of an effort to retain LeVert and Robinson, which should tell us that neither of them can replace what Beasley provided for the Pistons last season.”

Do the Pistons Deserve a “D” Grade?

Time will reveal that much. Many want to see the Pistons take a big swing and get Cade Cunningham an All-Star-caliber co-star.

The Pistons’ President of Basketball Operations, Trajan Langdon, made it clear the team is playing the long game. Detroit won’t overspend on a veteran beyond their current timeline. The hope is that Jaden Ivey returns to form and improves. The same can be said for the standout center, Jalen Duren.

Duncan Robinso
Nov 12, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (55) is defended by Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Beasley’s high-volume, record-setting efficiency from three will be missed, but Robinson’s specialty is just that. LeVert is expected to bring a little bit of what Beasley and Schroder brought to the table last year.

The Pistons’ roster isn’t permanent when opening night hits. If this squad isn’t getting the job done, moves can be made to switch it up. For the time being, the Pistons will have to just prove the doubters wrong.

Justin Grasso
