Detroit Pistons considered big buyers at NBA trade deadline

The suspense toward the NBA trade deadline is intensifying by the day.

Teams won't be allowed to make trades after February 5 at 3:00pm Eastern. The Pistons have control of all their first round picks from now until 2032. They have 14 second round picks in their back pocket ready to use for any trade deals.

As the Pistons weather the storm of injuries and spacing issues, now could be the best time to make any kind of trade to boost the depth of this team. Jalen Duren is dealing with a sprained ankle while Tobias Harris is dealing with a hip strain. Cade Cunningham missed Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls due to a wrist injury. The Pistons still earned the win behind Isaiah Stewart's 31 points, but Stewart shouldn't be relied on to score 31 points every game Duren and Cunningham don't play.

Fans continue to ask themselves whether Langdon will give this exact group of players a chance to make the finals or if he'll make some roster adjustments via trade or buyout.

Nov 1, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons players, from left, center Jalen Duren, forward Tobias Harris, guard Jaden Ivey and guard Cade Cunningham react to their 30-point loss to the New York Knicks late in the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Pistons to be patient

Detroit's front office reportedly wants a large sample size of performances from this current core before making an important trade. The Pistons are still No. 1 in the Eastern conference with a 28-9 win-loss record.

"Trajan Langdon's front office has signaled that it will not be overexuberant. In theory, though, the Pistons could make virtually any type of move. They own all their future first-round picks, and they have a few extra seconds." CBS Sports' James Herbert

Hebert labeled the Pistons as the most fun group of "buyers" to think about this trade deadline.

There's a lot of time from now until the NBA trade deadline in February. There could still be new things to learn about this current roster. There's also a lot about this Pistons team that we already know. Taking a patient approach to the trade deadline is likely the safest approach considering how young the team is. However, the NBA Finals are on the minds of the entire Pistons locker room and allowing flaws that can be solved via trade to linger also could be irresponsible

What makes Detroit so intriguing

The Pistons are easily the most intriguing team this NBA trade deadline. They're playing way beyond preseason expectations, have the most roster flexibility, and they're very far from the luxury tax. On top of being the perfect situation for a front office, the team has the second-best record in the NBA despite being preseason longshots to win their conference and the NBA Finals.

Tobias Harris and Jaden Ivey are on expiring contracts. Ivey would enter restricted free agency at the end of the season while Harris would enter unrestricted free agency. This is important for the Pistons front office to keep in mind, especially since center Jalen Duren likely paid his way into a lucrative contract extension after the season.

"If they're going to take a big swing, that probably means waving goodbye to Tobias Harris, who is on a $26.6 million expiring contract. I wonder, too, if Detroit might end up moving one of its recent draft picks. It probably can't pay everybody, especially because Jalen Duren has earned a pricey extension." CBS Sports' James Herbert

The Pistons have the strength and tenacity of a playoff team. They do still have flaws however. Spacing, standup jump shooting, and size in the front court are all areas of the game they can improve in. Detroit faithful is eager to see what Langdon and the Pistons front office decide to do with this roster at the deadline.